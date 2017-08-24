News By Tag
Blake Western signs global book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing for his new book Focus of Faith
Southwestern Baptist Theological and Oklahoma Baptist University Alumni "Blake Western" signs global book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing for his new book "Focus of Faith".
Later, Western felt God's calling for him to preach. To prepare for his calling he attended Oklahoma Baptist University and graduated in 1957. Then, he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he graduated in 1960. During his time at OBU and the seminary he served as a summer missionary to California, Oregon, Indiana, and the Bahama Islands, where he experienced missions first hand. Western realized that a call to preach doesn't necessarily mean that you stay in your own country.
After serving as a pastor for six years in Oklahoma, he was appointed as a missionary to Japan in 1966 by the International Mission Board, SBC. After language school, he moved to Hokkaido. Western sometimes gave mini-piano concerts, preached, and pastored pioneer mission points. Now that he is retired he takes short-term mission trips to different countries, in addition to serving the Lord by teaching classes on the Preeminence of Christ and the Lifestyle of Evangelism.
Western is active in his home church and the music program at The First Baptist Church in Purcell, OK. He has two other book that have been published: There Is No One Like Jesus and Astonished Beyond Measure. His website is, www.blakewestern.com.
