Southwestern Baptist Theological and Oklahoma Baptist University Alumni "Blake Western" signs global book deal with Ephesians 6 12 Publishing for his new book "Focus of Faith".

-- Pastor Western was born in Wayne, OK in 1935 and grew up in Purcell, OK, where he took piano lessons from the age of seven. During his high school years, Western was given the opportunity to play the piano for the junior department in Vacation Bible School at the First Baptist Church in Purcell, OK. He was not a professing Christian at the time, but heard the plan of Salvation presented clear at VBS. One teacher took an interest in Western after asking him if he was a Christian, in which he replied No. One day this teacher brought him some Gospel tracts in an envelope and asked him to read them. Western, at this time, was rebellious and under deep conviction of sin. One day he decided to open the envelope and read some of these tracks and it became very clear to him and he finally understood what Christ had done for him. Western knelt by his bed and received Christ into his heart. Western's life was changed that day and his heart was flooded with joy.Later, Western felt God's calling for him to preach. To prepare for his calling he attended Oklahoma Baptist University and graduated in 1957. Then, he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he graduated in 1960. During his time at OBU and the seminary he served as a summer missionary to California, Oregon, Indiana, and the Bahama Islands, where he experienced missions first hand. Western realized that a call to preach doesn't necessarily mean that you stay in your own country.After serving as a pastor for six years in Oklahoma, he was appointed as a missionary to Japan in 1966 by the International Mission Board, SBC. After language school, he moved to Hokkaido. Western sometimes gave mini-piano concerts, preached, and pastored pioneer mission points. Now that he is retired he takes short-term mission trips to different countries, in addition to serving the Lord by teaching classes on the Preeminence of Christ and the Lifestyle of Evangelism.Western is active in his home church and the music program at The First Baptist Church in Purcell, OK. He has two other book that have been published: There Is No One Like Jesus and Astonished Beyond Measure. His website is, www.blakewestern.com.