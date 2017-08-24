T.T. Srinath launches his book 'Creating Winning Relationships through Conversations with Self'

Published by Notion Press, this book shares valuable insights to build significant relationships

-- T. T. Srinath, the renowned sensitivity trainer has launched his bookat Cricketer, The Madras Cricket Club. The event was graced by Mr. N Sankar, Chairman of Sanmar Group, Mr. K. Srinivasan, Managing Director, Carborundum Universal Limited and Mr. Pradeep Chakravarthy , Author, Historian and Cultural Activist along with other dignitaries.The bookis a chatty book, which includes many motivational stories and examples. It talks about the challenges one faces while relating with others and aspects that can positively influence relationships. The book aims to broaden the readers' perspective and helps them to understand how they would like to enhance themselves as well as their relationships. It is relevant to everyone across ages, types of people, social strata and even perhaps communities.The book reflects the author's immense knowledge in behavioural science which has been penned down exceptionally by suggesting possible trajectories to move forward for the readers who wish to build their relationships. This unique literary work has been written as a combination of anecdotes readers can relate to and dialogues that matter and instantly connect with the people, both young and old.Speaking at the event,thesaid, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for being here today. I have often questioned the purpose of our lives. What matters is not the wealth we accumulate over the years or the superhuman achievements we may accomplish but how well we treat other people. Relationships shape us. Some help us grow, and some teach us lessons. But, how often do we think of nurturing the relationships?To simplify the complexities of relationships, I have written relatable anecdotes that touch a chord and teach a new way to look at ourselves and the world at large. It is not a self-help book, but this book will gently remind us what it means to be human and alive."Published by Notion Press, 'Creating Winning Relationships through Conversations with Self' is currently available at bookstores and e-commerce platforms.T. T. Srinath is a sensitivity trainer, qualified with the Indian Society for Applied Behavioural Science, (ISABS). He is a post graduate in Human Resource Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur, India and a Ph.D. in Organisational Behaviour from Anna University, Chennai, India. He is a certificate holder in Sociodrama & Action Methods, issued by MPV/ SAM Sociodrama & Action Methods Training accredited by the British Psychodrama Association. He is a student of Gestalt, trained by the Northern Rivers Institute of Gestalt, Australia.He has spent over 37 years as an entrepreneur including 17 years as a human interaction facilitator. He has worked with over 120 organisations across the world and interacted with close to 30,000 participants through his workshops.He is a stage actor, a member of the oldest English Theatre company in India, the Madras Players, Chennai.He has also written and edited a book titledpublished by ICFAI University Press, Hyderabad, India and written a book titledpublished by Productivity and Quality Publishing Private Limited, Chennai, India.