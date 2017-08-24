News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How International Courier Services Are Helping Businesses?
We strive to achieve excellence for all our customer's needs starting from timely solutions, measure customer satisfaction and improve the speed.
Being one of the leading names in the International courier services in Gurgaon, we maintain our vision to deliver exceptional customer value with a zeal for service. The company was started with a vision and we are very strict on following that path as it has helped us evolve and expand the business over the years. With business services franchise increasing everyday, courier services are more or less required in every business offerings like logistics, IT services, financial, travel and more.
Our global presence ensures that our customers enjoy our service everytime they send out packages abroad. We aspire to always offer a seamless service experience to each and every customer of ours in every country. We have offices located in all the key markets across the world to keep networks of exclusive partnerships in every major city, port and hub. We offer you customized options which add flexibility and value to your supply chain making us one of the most distinctive service amongst other competitors.
Raj International is a customer focused service that makes custom deals and services in accordance to the popularity of services and which is helping both customer and our service to benefit. Customer experience will always be the heart of our operations and our approach to work is simple where we identify customer needs and provide them whatever is committed. Our extensive portfolio of services are increasing rapidly around the world and it has helped us establish ourselves as one of the leading International courier services in Gurgaon to anywhere in the world.
Website - http://www.rajinternational.in/
Contact
S.K Singh
***@rajinternational.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse