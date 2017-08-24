News By Tag
Publishing Company Signs Fitness Experts for New Book, 52 Amazing Journeys
Scriptor Publishing Group announces new book project with fitness experts from Journey Fitness who share their amazing success stories about real people who have transformed their lives through fitness, nutrition and mindset.
These transformation coaches include Travis & Cyndy Barnes, Destiny Barnes, Ambir Case, Jeff Case, Kurtis Hall, Jesse King, Wendy Lupo, Logan Peters, Jeremy Purifoy, and Nicole Wilber.
When asked about the book, Journey Fitness owner Travis Barnes said, "52 Amazing Journeys - Weekly Inspiration as You Travel the Path of Life is about the members at Journey Fitness that are inspired by each other. There are 52 stories of inspiration and transformation in this book. Remember, it's the journey that matters, and the people you meet along the way. This book is like Chicken Soup for the fitness soul."
If you would like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing Group or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at, info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
http://www.journeyfitnesscoaching.com
Greg Justice
***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com
