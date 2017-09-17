Country(s)
Long Island Weight Loss Expert Launches Special "Fall Back to Fitness" 10 (Pounds) – 4 (Weeks) Transformation Challenge
Billy Hofacker, BS, CSCS, Farmingdale and Babylon personal training & weight loss facility owner, announces his 10-4 Challenge to help busy Long Islanders (specifically Farmingdale and Babylon residents) lose 10 pounds in 4 weeks while helping alcoholics and drug addicts overcome addiction.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Billy Hofacker, Farmingdale and Babylon personal trainer & weight loss expert, is kicking off the "Fall Back to Fitness" 10 (Pounds) – 4 (Weeks) Transformation Challenge on 9/17/17.
"We wanted to do something different for this transformation challenge to make a greater impact," says Hofacker. "Our team at Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center decided to support a greater cause. For every pound lost during the 10-4 Challenge we will be donating $1 to Long Island Teen Challenge. Teen Challenge delivers hope to alcoholics and drug addicts.
The 4-week 10 Pound Weight Loss Challenge will include group personal training, nutrition & lifestyle coaching, daily & weekly accountability, and an interactive support group.
Hofacker's passion is clear – "My team and I couldn't be more excited to work with our challenge participants. It's going to be a great fall, one in which folks get more out of life. The weight loss is great but what's more is the healthier lifestyle they will be incorporating. What's more, we will be connected to a greater cause than just what happens in our four walls."
The 10-4 Challenge starts on September 18th with an orientation on April 16th. The challenge will last a full 4 weeks. The registration deadline is September 17th or when spots fill up. For more information or to register, visit the challenge page.
About Billy Hofacker
Author of the book, Lose Weight & Feel Great and owner of Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center with locations in Farmingdale and Babylon, NY. Phone: (631) 225-7831 - E-mail: billy@lifitnessbootcamp.com
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
Total Body Boot Camp is on a mission to help busy people lose weight and get more out of life. Learn more here.
Contact
Total Body Boot Camp & Performance Center
Billy Hofacker
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
