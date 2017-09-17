Long Island Weight Loss Expert Launches Special "Fall Back to Fitness" 10 (Pounds) – 4 (Weeks) Transformation Challenge

Billy Hofacker, BS, CSCS, Farmingdale and Babylon personal training & weight loss facility owner, announces his 10-4 Challenge to help busy Long Islanders (specifically Farmingdale and Babylon residents) lose 10 pounds in 4 weeks while helping alcoholics and drug addicts overcome addiction.