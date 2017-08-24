News By Tag
G-Cube Reckoned Amongst the Top 20 Training Delivery Companies by TrainingIndustry
G-Cube, is proud to announce that it has been ranked amongst the Top 20 Training Delivery Companies by TrainingIndustry in the category of Best Training Delivery.
The top 20 delivery companies list was based on excellence in areas including value of platform features and capabilities, company size and growth potential, quality of clients, quality of analytics and reporting and geographic reach. TrainingIndustry recognizes the best companies to ensure effective content delivery, with an aim to create a huge scope of leading training providers in the marketplace.
Manish Gupta, CEO at G-Cube says, "This comes as a huge honor for G-Cube for being recognized among the Top 20 Training Delivery companies of 2017 by TrainingIndustry.com. WiZDOM, as a product, has been continually evolving to the needs of the industry as well as the modern corporate learners. It is a great achievement to be among the only two Indian companies that are part of this list this year. We hope to continue our efforts to bring technology and learning closer than ever by an unfaltering focus on innovation as well as emergent learning needs."
