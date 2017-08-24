 
News By Tag
* Elearning Company
* Elearning Award
* top LMS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

G-Cube Reckoned Amongst the Top 20 Training Delivery Companies by TrainingIndustry

G-Cube, is proud to announce that it has been ranked amongst the Top 20 Training Delivery Companies by TrainingIndustry in the category of Best Training Delivery.
 
 
2017_Top20_training_delivery_WEB_medium
2017_Top20_training_delivery_WEB_medium
NOIDA, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- A leading e-learning services provider, G-Cube, is proud to announce that it has been ranked amongst the Top 20 Training Delivery Companies for 2017 by TrainingIndustry. We provide robust WiZDOM LMS comprising of advanced features and robust e-learning tools for new-age learners. The award in the category of 'Best Training Delivery' was included for the first time and G-Cube is among the only two Indian companies that are part of this prestigious top 20 list.

The top 20 delivery companies list was based on excellence in areas including value of platform features and capabilities, company size and growth potential, quality of clients, quality of analytics and reporting and geographic reach. TrainingIndustry recognizes the best companies to ensure effective content delivery, with an aim to create a huge scope of leading training providers in the marketplace.

Manish Gupta, CEO at G-Cube says, "This comes as a huge honor for G-Cube for being recognized among the Top 20 Training Delivery companies of 2017 by TrainingIndustry.com. WiZDOM, as a product, has been continually evolving to the needs of the industry as well as the modern corporate learners. It is a great achievement to be among the only two Indian companies that are part of this list this year. We hope to continue our efforts to bring technology and learning closer than ever by an unfaltering focus on innovation as well as emergent learning needs."

Reference: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-g...

End
Source:G-Cube
Email:***@gc-solutions.net Email Verified
Tags:Elearning Company, Elearning Award, top LMS
Industry:Business
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gc-Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share