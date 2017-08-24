 
Industry News





How to Prepare the New I-9 Form Correctly and Avoid Hiring Illegal Aliens

Join expert Susan Desmond in this webinar to learn about significant changes in the documents that can be accepted as part of the updated Form I-9 process and review the documents and the rules related to acceptance of documents.
 
 
HILLSBORO, Ore. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "How to Prepare the New I-9 Form Correctly and Avoid Hiring Illegal Aliens" that aims to update attendees on the significant changes in how to properly complete each section of the updated Form I-9 as well as review the requirements for accepting documents as part of the Form I-9 process. The event goes LIVE on Thursday, September 7, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

Whenever an employer hires an individual, the employer must prepare an I-9 that confirms the applicant's identity and that the applicant is legally authorized to work in the United States. Although an employer is not required to be an immigration expert in filling out the I-9, small errors can lead to costly fines. ICE conducts over 60,000 I-9 inspections each year. In addition, an executive order requires federal contractors to use e-verify to determine the validity of the documents produced during the I-9 process, and many states have similar laws. ICE also has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Office of Contract Compliance Programs and the Wage and Hour Division where these agencies will inspect your I-9s during an OFCCP audit or a wage and hour investigation. Failure to complete the I-9 properly can lead to civil and criminal penalties (up to $3000) for each unauthorized working alien and a prison sentence of up to six months. The new Form I-9 will become mandatory on September 17, 2017.

The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Susan Desmond, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.

Webinar attendees will learn:

·         Salary level Time limits for filling out the I-9
·         What are acceptable documents for I-9 production?
·         What has changed?
·         When can you assume that a document is legitimate?
·         Do you have to keep a copy of the documents you reviewed?
·         When can foreigners work in the United States?
·         What is the difference between a B, H, J, L, and TN visas?
·         What about foreigners who are attending school and need to work as part of their practical training degree requirements?
·         How do you use e-verify? Who requires e-verify?

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/how-to-prepare-the-new...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

