The Rise of Digital Planning Agencies

Contact

Terrier Agency

***@terrieragency.com Terrier Agency

End

-- Changes in consumer attitudes and increased demand for specialist research paved the way for specialist planners in advertising agencies. In 1968, J. Walter Thompson (JWT) developed the first, dedicated 'account planning' department – the term itself being attributed to Tony Stead. Account planning became increasingly commonplace over the next twenty years, but it was in the 1990s that account planning truly became an essential, functioning department in every mid-to-large scale agency worldwide.In its early years, the planner could improve advertising strategy by understanding the needs of the consumers. The aim was to ads at a development stage: ensuring they resonate and connect with audiences. So, it should be no surprise that digital planning is as relevant today, with digital planning beginning to cement itself within the digital advertising consciousness.With the rise of new technology and changing modes of production and consumption, advertising occupies a digital, device-mediated environment. As there's now an increasing amount of data available, agencies specifically skilled at deciphering that information and building strategies from it, are becoming extremely valuable. Terrier Agency offer various digital solutions, with the aim of helping brands meet their goals and deliver key messages. Digital planners are now required in much the same way account planners were in the early days of pre-digital advertising. There is still the need to produce long-lasting solutions, but in the digital world, the focus is on fast-paced, share-ready content that speaks to busy audiences and cuts through the competitive, crowded digital environment.Terrier are based in in London and our aim is simple: to help our clients move forward faster.