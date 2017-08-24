Water-based Personal Lubricant Segment to Dominate Global Sexual Lubricant Market

The water-based personal lubricant market is expected to account for 66.84% market share in 2022. Hybrid and silicone-based personal lubricants will be the fast-growing segments by 2022.

-- Analyst at Arizton state that the hybrid and silicone-based personal lubricant markets are growing at a fast pace. However, the water-based personal lubricants segment will dominate the global sexual lubricant market during the period 2016−2022.Arizton has recently published an exclusive market analysis report titled "Sexual Lubricant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2017−2022". The 129-page report provides a detailed study and the market outlook of worldwide sexual lubricant market during the period 2016−2022.The report provides the critical analysis of the personal lubricant market and includes a detailed market analysis of different segments. By personal lubricant type, the market includes the market size and growth forecast of the water-based personal lubricant, silicone-based personal lubricant, hybrid personal lubricant, and oil-based lubricant.Water-based sexual lubricants have a legacy in the market, and they are most commonly used personal lubricants with a wide base of consumers worldwide. One of the major factors driving the demand for water-based sexual lubricants is their compatibility with condoms, the factor which has contributed to their acceptance among a wide user base worldwide. These sexual lubricants are widely available and cost-effective and offer safety in terms of condom failure. These lubricants are important for anal intercourse.Silicone-based sexual lubricants are gaining popularity among end-users worldwide, and this is the second largest segment. Many manufacturers of condoms use silicone oils or polydimethylsiloxane or silicone fluids as most common lubricants, while manufacturing male and female condoms. These silicone fluids are applied to condoms during their manufacturing processes. Usually, there is a broad range of different silicone fluids available in the market. However, the most commonly used silicon fluid is polydimethylsiloxanes with viscosities in the range of 200−350 centistokes.A hybrid sexual lubricant is a mixture of water-based and silicone-based personal lubricants. It combines the aspects of water-based and silicone-based lubricants. It offers a natural feeling of water-based lubricants along with long-lasting moisturizing properties of silicone-based sexual lubricants. Hybrid sexual lubricants are expensive; however, their demand is increasing among end-users. These lubricants are available at premium rates in the market, and consumers are willing to pay for them. The main reason for such demand is the novelty it offers in the market which has not seen much innovation.View Report: Sexual Lubricant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2017−2022For More Information:Request a Free SampleThe report also provides an in-depth analysis of key geographical regions and profiles the leading as well as prominent vendors in the personal lubricant market.Source Link: https://arizton.com/news/press-release/water-based-personal-lubricant-segment-to-dominate-global-sexual-lubricant-market