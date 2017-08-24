News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cape Coastal Accommodation: Self-Catering Holiday Accommodation at its Best
Cape Coastal has a highly spread out network of holiday homes, apartments and luxury villas in a wide range of locations including Langebaan, West Coast, Garden Route, Cape Winelands, Yzerfrontein, Camps Bay, Shelley Point, Atlantic Seaboard among others. Their website is very well designed, user friendly and responsive, providing clients with a wide section of accommodations from their database. A highly connected organization in the field of hospitality, Cape Coastal Accommodation is regarded as one of the leading providers of self-catering accommodations, offering an efficient online booking service using their own network of service centres and websites. They also have a strong social media presence, echoed by their channels on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google +, WhatsApp, and Pinterest.
How to Get Started
The streamlined procedures of Cape Coastal Accommodation ensure that no traveller has any difficulty over the course of the whole process. The first step involves logging into the official website, which offers a catalogue of hotels and rooms, while also providing information of current prices and deals and local resort options. There are filtering options related to price, locations and facilities, which allow travellers to select according to their suitability and budget. From holiday apartments to luxurious suites, Cape Coastal Accommodation makes it possible to find your ideal hotel at the most reasonable rates possible. Their skilled and responsive personnel can guarantee that a traveller's financial and personal information remains encrypted and protected.
To know more about Cape Coastal Accommodation and what they have to offer, login to their website at: http://capecoastalaccommodation.co.za
About Cape Coastal
Formed with the aim of delivering quality service for booking accommodation arrangements for their clients, Cape Coastal Accommodation is the solution for any short business trip or holiday in South Africa. With a wide range of luxury villas, apartments and holiday homes, every traveller will find their suitable arrangement at a reasonable cost. With qualified and responsive staff members, they ensure that their clients have an enjoyable and satisfying stay.
Contact
Sandpiper Crescent, Flamingo Vlei
Cape Town, 7441
Tel: 021 556 8044
info@capecoastalaccommodation.co.za
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse