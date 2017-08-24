News By Tag
Deepwater Drilling Market Worth $29.82 Billion In 2017
The report contains 197 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain evolving trends within the deepwater drilling market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 in terms of revenues for the global market, as well as for 6 regional markets (Africa, Asia Pacific, Eurasia, North America, South America and Western Europe), with a further analysis of the leading countries within these regions.
The report also includes forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the three submarkets covering; Drillships, Semi-subs and Tender rigs submarkets.
In addition, thereportcontains an exclusive interview with an industry leader as well as a dedicated leading companies' chapter including extensive profiles, financials, recent developments and business strategies for 9 leading companies operating within the deepwater drilling market.
The Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2017-2027: CAPEX and Charter Spending for Drillships, Semi-Subs and Tender Rigs Rated Over 500m in Water Depth; Spending Forecasts ($bn) for Leading Regions including; Africa, Asia Pacific, Eurasia, North America, South America and Western Europe will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the deepwater drilling market and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the Deepwater drilling industry.
