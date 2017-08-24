News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService Announced Contact Center Solution for E-Commerce Industry
FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, announced customized contact center solution,especially for the eCommerce industry. The company is also known for providing enterprise-grade conferencing, Softswitch, IVR (Interactive Voice Response) and SBC (Session Border Controller) solutions to its global clientele using the FreeSWITCH platform. A spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService revealed the purpose of announcing tailored contact center solution for the eCommerce companies with these words, "Call centers or contact centers are designed to address a huge audience directly while establishing a real-time communication and connectivity. They help business build the customer's loyalty. Particularly eCommerce industry needs to stay connected with both existing and prospective customers for having feedback, queries, or suggestions through the call center. We have integrated eCommerce-friendly features in our call center solutionsto enable eCommerce companies to exceed the customer's expectations."
An Ecosmob representative highlighted the features and benefits of eCommerce contact center solution offered by FreeSWITCHService, " The contact center software offered by FreeSWITCHService help eCommerce companies improve the customer relationship with features like advanced ACD, configurable messages, and multi level IVR apart from the basic features including call back, progressive dialer, and real-time reporting. Our bespoke Telecalling center solution facilitates the business with scalability and flexibility. The eCommerce organizations can boost their sales through effective communication and efficient call management. Any eCommerce company, irrespective of size, can take advantage of the cost-efficient call center software offered by FreeSWITCHService."
A FreeSWITCHService spokesperson further elaborated the strategic benefit of call centers for eCommerce business along with showing how the contact center solutioncan help eCommerce companies save time and money, " For any eCommerce company, establishing a call center is highly important to survive and grow in today's competitive age. A call center assists the company to establish and maintain the atmosphere of trust among the customers. We have developed software-based call center solutionthat saves both money and resources. Companies don't require any additional hardware or dedicated employees as our solution improves automation in the business communication.
