Oddway International Is Pleased To Announce A New Addition Of Triomune-40 To Its Product Catalogue
"Triomune-40 Tablets Composition of Stavudine, Lamivudine and Nevirapine, HIV Medication by Cipla"
Triomune 40 tablet is used to prevent HIV infection. This medication works by increasing the number of infection fighting cells in the body; inhibiting multiplication of viruses; stopping the reverse transcriptase from working, thus helps to control HIV-1 infection.
Oddway International has announced product catalogs with more than 30 categories and offers hundreds of quality products at reasonable prices in each category. They are proud of the fact that the "quality control" and "quality assurance", they provide to national and international customers to improve health and well-being with high quality pharmaceutical products.
About Oddway International
Oddway International is a global pharmaceutical service provider offering a wide range of services to the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sector. For over 7 years, their commitment to excellence and high service levels has gained them their reputation as leading partner to the industry and healthcare sector. Oddway International is the largest independent pharmaceutical wholesaler in India with a fast growing international network supplying medicines. They specialise in global supply to wholesalers, pharmacy groups, hospitals, private hospitals, specialist clinics, clinical trial providers, charities, NGO's and many other healthcare providers. For more information visit our website @http://www.oddwayinternational.com
