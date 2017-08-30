 
Happening Tonight : Olisa Adibua Hosts "Cigars & Whisky" at Cocoon. Powered by Glemorangie

 
 
IMG_1889 (1)
IMG_1889 (1)
 
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Happening today, Glenmorangie single Malt whisky Scotland's favorite and globally renowned whisky in collaboration with Ice Entertainment and Cocoon Lagos serves you "whisky and Cigars"…

A Journey into Glenmorangie- Valley of Tranquility with an infusion of mature entertainment battered in fine Cigars….

Date- Wednesday 30th August 2017

Venue- Cocoon Lagos, 190 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

Time- 7pm

Host- Olisa Adibua

Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch whisky, an unnecessarily well-made single malt whisky, a perfect creation combining art and science. Distilled in the tallest stills in Scotland using the purest water from the Tarlogie Springs, only the best of the best collected from the stills and matured in only the best quality matured seasoned oak casks which are only used 'twice'.

Renowned as the most innovative malt whisky brand in the world, its current creator, Dr. Bill Lumsden is a world authority on whisky creation.

Ice Entertainment Limited, established in December 2013, is a core entertainment company with a Mandate to provide services in the entertainment and Tourism sector in Nigeria. The company's businesses consist of the organization, management and promotion of live events, as of December 2016 the company connected with approximately 2 Million people across its multiple platforms in over 7 countries.

Olisa Adibua is a serial entrepreneur, a masterful MC and corporate motivational speaker, an in-demand Radio and TV presenter, a talented stage, television and film actor as well as video director. He is founder storm records, Founder perceptions media, Founder Broken records, Founder Olisa TV, Founder Fadashion.com, Executive Directormymusic.com.ng, and creator The Truth with Olisa

