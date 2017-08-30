News By Tag
Happening Tonight : Olisa Adibua Hosts "Cigars & Whisky" at Cocoon. Powered by Glemorangie
A Journey into Glenmorangie-
Date- Wednesday 30th August 2017
Venue- Cocoon Lagos, 190 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.
Time- 7pm
Host- Olisa Adibua
Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch whisky, an unnecessarily well-made single malt whisky, a perfect creation combining art and science. Distilled in the tallest stills in Scotland using the purest water from the Tarlogie Springs, only the best of the best collected from the stills and matured in only the best quality matured seasoned oak casks which are only used 'twice'.
Renowned as the most innovative malt whisky brand in the world, its current creator, Dr. Bill Lumsden is a world authority on whisky creation.
Ice Entertainment Limited, established in December 2013, is a core entertainment company with a Mandate to provide services in the entertainment and Tourism sector in Nigeria. The company's businesses consist of the organization, management and promotion of live events, as of December 2016 the company connected with approximately 2 Million people across its multiple platforms in over 7 countries.
Olisa Adibua is a serial entrepreneur, a masterful MC and corporate motivational speaker, an in-demand Radio and TV presenter, a talented stage, television and film actor as well as video director. He is founder storm records, Founder perceptions media, Founder Broken records, Founder Olisa TV, Founder Fadashion.com, Executive Directormymusic.com.ng, and creator The Truth with Olisa
