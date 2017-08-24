"Sykopitarides" making at Creta Maris Beach Resort

Promotional action of the gastronomic wealth of Crete organized by Creta Maris Beach Resort

-- On Saturday, August 26, as a certified member of "We do local", Creta Maris Beach Resort organized another quality local action with substance, by presenting to its guests one of the most traditional Cretan recipes of the summer, the "Sykitapitarides"making. The action took place on the premises of the hotel, where visitors and staff members learned how to perform the recipe.Guests and employees gathered in the resort's gardens, where they collected the right figs and then brought them to the resort's organic field, where performed the renowned recipe of one of the most traditional Cretan snack under the wise guidance of Mrs. Theano Metaxa. As she explained: "This action of Creta Maris fulfilled the need of the guests to get to know the rich Cretan gastronomic tradition and try a dessert that offered them an authentic experience of the visiting place, the locals, and the raw materials they produce.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.As a certification standard We do local, was created by the mature cooperation of Local Production and Hospitality SA (promotional services), Cosmocert SA (certification services) and Local Food Experts sce (integrated development services). It intends to highlight companies that follow a modern and necessary business approach and supports, recognizes and rewards other certification standards including them in the qualification criteria (i.e. ISO, HACCP, Travelife, etc.)Please find pictures on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: