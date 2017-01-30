News By Tag
* Export
* BREXIT
* Asia
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New 'lah-Cal Forum' Provides Gateway For UK & European Start-ups, SME's Businesses to enter
LAH-CAL Forum was developed after learning first-hand that many start-ups and SMEs were unhappy with the lack of focus and manpower at UK and European governments' country pavilions. Listening to businesses' needs and concerns, the LAH-CAL Forum will showcase companies individually under a shared pavilion platform. Each participating company will be able to introduce their business and meet with potential clients from their own bespoke, technologically-
LAH-CAL announced that their first Forums are to appear at Myanmar's key AMB Tarsus exhibitions, creating an ideal opportunity for those who missed out on grants for MWC Shanghai because of the UK government's late funding fiasco. 2 Myanmar was chosen as, in contrast to the announcement that the UK's economic slowdown makes it the worst performer out of its G7 peers, it is one of the world's fastest growing economies with an estimated growth of 7.1% per year 1 and a rapidly expanding middle-class population.
Speaking at the LAH-CAL Forum launch, Pavilion Director, Susan Mathis said: "LAH-CAL has a rich history in delivering trade show programs for brands from EMEA and APAC. We have more than 15 years of trade show marketing experience that are key to helping manufacturers and service providers in EMEA and APAC. The LAH-CAL Forum opens up opportunities for companies that do not have the resources to otherwise expand into these markets. Businesses of all sizes can take advantage of new, emerging and developed markets from Myanmar to New Zealand to Germany. Our dedicated marketing team will showcase these companies at trade shows through an integrated, targeted, trade marketing program. LAH-CAL is on a mission to highlight new and emerging companies in EMEA and APAC."
For more information or to book your place at one of the LAH-CAL Forums in Myanmar please visit http://lah-cal.com/
AMB Tarsus is a leading trade show organiser and key industry leader in the Myanmar region. In 2016 both MYAN FOOD '16 and the MYAN AUTO 2016 received over 5,000 trade visitors each.
1 http://www.worldbank.org/
2 http://uk.businessinsider.com/
END
ABOUT LAH-CAL
LAH-CAL is a boutique events and marketing agency, specialising in the EMEA and APAC regions.
For more information please contact:
NAME: David Lee
TITLE: Communications Manager
WEB: www.LAH-CAL.com
EMAIL: pr@LAH-CAL.com
Contact
NAME: David Lee
TITLE: Communications Manager
***@lah-cal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse