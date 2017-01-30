 
August 2017





New 'lah-Cal Forum' Provides Gateway For UK & European Start-ups, SME's Businesses to enter

 
 
LAH-CAL
LAH-CAL
 
LONDON - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, August 31, 2017– Niche events and marketing agency LAH-CAL today announced the launch of LAH-CAL Forums at major exhibitions in Myanmar (MYAN AUTO 2017, MYAN BIKE 2017, MYAN FOOD'17 and MYAN HOTEL'17) to answer start-ups, SMEs and larger businesses' demands for an effective, company-focussed and affordable alternative to Government Trade Department pavilions and as a way to connect and export to one of Asia's strongest emerging markets.

LAH-CAL Forum was developed after learning first-hand that many start-ups and SMEs were unhappy with the lack of focus and manpower at UK and European governments' country pavilions. Listening to businesses' needs and concerns, the LAH-CAL Forum will showcase companies individually under a shared pavilion platform. Each participating company will be able to introduce their business and meet with potential clients from their own bespoke, technologically-enhanced stand. Furthermore, all LAH-CAL Forum participants will benefit from end-to-end, extensive marketing campaigns, a dedicated press and social media release service, lead management and nurturing as well as presence at the exhibitions' seminars, presentations and receptions.

LAH-CAL announced that their first Forums are to appear at Myanmar's key AMB Tarsus exhibitions, creating an ideal opportunity for those who missed out on grants for MWC Shanghai because of the UK government's late funding fiasco. 2  Myanmar was chosen as, in contrast to the announcement that the UK's economic slowdown makes it the worst performer out of its G7 peers, it is one of the world's fastest growing economies with an estimated growth of 7.1% per year 1 and a rapidly expanding middle-class population.

Speaking at the LAH-CAL Forum launch, Pavilion Director, Susan Mathis said:  "LAH-CAL has a rich history in delivering trade show programs for brands from EMEA and APAC. We have more than 15 years of trade show marketing experience that are key to helping manufacturers and service providers in EMEA and APAC. The LAH-CAL Forum opens up opportunities for companies that do not have the resources to otherwise expand into these markets. Businesses of all sizes can take advantage of new, emerging and developed markets from Myanmar to New Zealand to Germany. Our dedicated marketing team will showcase these companies at trade shows through an integrated, targeted, trade marketing program. LAH-CAL is on a mission to highlight new and emerging companies in EMEA and APAC."

For more information or to book your place at one of the LAH-CAL Forums in Myanmar please visit http://lah-cal.com/lahcal-forum/

AMB Tarsus is a leading trade show organiser and key industry leader in the Myanmar region. In 2016 both MYAN FOOD '16 and the MYAN AUTO 2016 received over 5,000 trade visitors each.

1 http://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2017/01/30...

2 http://uk.businessinsider.com/uk-tech-cant-go-to-key-trad...

END

ABOUT LAH-CAL

LAH-CAL is a boutique events and marketing agency, specialising in the EMEA and APAC regions.

For more information please contact:

NAME: David Lee

TITLE: Communications Manager

WEB: www.LAH-CAL.com

EMAIL: pr@LAH-CAL.com

