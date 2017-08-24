 
Harish kumar Amilineni Patents

 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Harish Amilineni Patents

Systems and methods of mobile communication roaming where a subscriber's home network and a roaming network used by the subscriber do not have a roaming agreement. Roaming between an alliance of coordinated operators having bilateral roaming relationships and operators who do not have roaming agreements with the alliance is provided. By subscribing to the system, a non-alliance operator can gain roaming access to alliance networks having existing bilateral roaming relationships. An authentication message is received from a roaming network in which a subscriber is roaming and the message is authenticated if there is a roaming relationship. The authentication message is forwarded to the home network via an alliance network and responsive to the indication that the authentication message was received at a roaming network, roaming transactions are enabled for the subscriber within the roaming network.

A plurality of mobile communication operators exist, and each provides communications access over a limited geographic area. Accordingly, access to communications services by a wireless communications user (also known as a "subscriber") to communications services provided directly by a subscriber's mobile communication operator (also known interchangeably herein as the "home operator") is limited to the geographic area and scope of the mobile communication operator (also referred to here as the "home network").

A system and method of mobile communication roaming where a subscriber's home network and a roaming network used by the subscriber do not have a roaming agreement. The roaming network sends a "Send Authentication/Parameters" request to the home network via an intelligent roaming system on or attached to the backbone. The home network sends an authentication response to the "Send Authentication/Parameters" request from the home network to the roaming network via the backbone and intelligent roaming system. The roaming network sends a "Update Location" request from the roaming network to the intelligent roaming system. The visitor locator register (VLR) address in the "Update Location" request is replaced with the VLR address of the intelligent roaming system to create a modified update request. The modified update request is sent from the intelligent roaming system to the home network.

Visit http://www.teleontotechnologies.com/

       http://www.harishamilineni.online/

Harish Amilineni
***@teleontotechnologies.com
Tags:Harishamilineni, Harish Kumar Amilineni, Harish Amilineni Patents
Industry:Software
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
