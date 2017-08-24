News By Tag
India Palace introduces a royal dining experience – Khansama
The new Khansama menu is a legacy of traditional Royal Indian food that takes one down memory lane with its repertoire of Indian Starters, Curry and Biryani curated from the royal kitchens. Khansama is a traditional term for the Royal Master Chefs working in the stately palace kitchens, who created rare and flavorful recipes to satisfy their Kings' gastronomic desires.
Commenting on the new menu, Mr. K. Muraleedharan, Chairman & Managing Director, SFC Group said, "We are extremely pleased to launch our limited-edition Khansama Festival. An age-old tradition, some of the dishes I strongly recommend to try are Sunheri Jheenga & Kasturi Murg. The richly flavored Sultan-e-Gosht & Shahi Zaffrani Murg make excellent main courses. We are pleased to offer this experience for all who would want to dine like the Maharajas did in their times."
Hosting a variety of distinguished Indian specialties, India Palace is truly a paradise for food connoisseurs. Every ingredient used in India Palace is bespoke, sourced from long-term partners who share similar values and passion for quality.
Khansama is available at India Palace restaurants across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.
For more information please visit: https://www.indiapalace.ae/
Locations: Abu Dhabi: Salam Street, Mushrif Mall, Mazyad Mall, Deerfields Mall, Dalma Mall | Dubai: Ibn Battuta Mall, JBR, Al Garhoud | RAK: RAK Mall
