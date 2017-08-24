 
News By Tag
* India Palace
* Dubai
* Khansama
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Garhoud
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


India Palace introduces a royal dining experience – Khansama

 
 
Shahi Tukda
Shahi Tukda
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
India Palace
Dubai
Khansama

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Al Garhoud - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

AL GARHOUD, UAE - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- India Palace award Winning restaurant serving authentic Indian food complemented by traditional interiors, introduces a royal dining experience, Khansama, weaving a tale of India's rich heritage through food. Cooked to perfection, the limited-edition Festival menu includes rich and spicy dishes that are sure to remind one of the food that was enjoyed by the Royals throughout history.

The new Khansama menu is a legacy of traditional Royal Indian food that takes one down memory lane with its repertoire of Indian Starters, Curry and Biryani curated from the royal kitchens. Khansama is a traditional term for the Royal Master Chefs working in the stately palace kitchens, who created rare and flavorful recipes to satisfy their Kings' gastronomic desires.

Commenting on the new menu, Mr. K. Muraleedharan, Chairman & Managing Director, SFC Group said, "We are extremely pleased to launch our limited-edition Khansama Festival. An age-old tradition, some of the dishes I strongly recommend to try are Sunheri Jheenga & Kasturi Murg. The richly flavored Sultan-e-Gosht & Shahi Zaffrani Murg make excellent main courses. We are pleased to offer this experience for all who would want to dine like the Maharajas did in their times."

Hosting a variety of distinguished Indian specialties, India Palace is truly a paradise for food connoisseurs. Every ingredient used in India Palace is bespoke, sourced from long-term partners who share similar values and passion for quality.

Khansama is available at India Palace restaurants across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information please visit: https://www.indiapalace.ae/Khansama

Locations: Abu Dhabi: Salam Street, Mushrif Mall, Mazyad Mall, Deerfields Mall, Dalma Mall | Dubai: Ibn Battuta Mall, JBR, Al Garhoud | RAK: RAK Mall
End
Source:India Palace
Email:***@yardstick-marketing.com
Posted By:***@yardstick-marketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yardstick Marketing Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share