 
News By Tag
* Investment
* Cryptocurrency
* Trading
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* limassol
  limassol
  Cyprus
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


AAATrade launches cryptocurrency trading

 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- AAATrade has just launched six cryptocurrency pairs, further broadening its choice of trading instruments. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash are now tradable against the dollar and there are also two cross pairs, Ethereum/bitcoin and Litecoin/bitcoin.

The increasing popularity of bitcoin and other crypto trading among traders and investors has encouraged AAATrade to take this step in response to traders' requests. The inception of cryptocurrencies in 2009 and their wider uptake in the past few years have led to their appreciation in price. 2017 in particular has seen a sharp rise in the price of bitcoin; it's significant movements like this which have piqued the interest of traders.

AAATrade's general manager Jennifer Iacovidou said 'This is a great step for AAATrade and our clients because trading crypto with a regulated firm means greater peace of mind than with unregulated exchanges. AAATrade's pricing model is open, with details of the costs to traders presented on our website, giving traders the transparency that they might not find elsewhere.'

For more information, visit AAATrade's website: http://www.aaatrade.com

Contact
Michael Stark
michael.stark@aaatrade.com
End
Source:AAATrade Ltd
Email:***@aaatrade.com
Posted By:***@aaatrade.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment, Cryptocurrency, Trading
Industry:Investment
Location:limassol - limassol - Cyprus
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AAA Trade News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share