AAATrade launches cryptocurrency trading
The increasing popularity of bitcoin and other crypto trading among traders and investors has encouraged AAATrade to take this step in response to traders' requests. The inception of cryptocurrencies in 2009 and their wider uptake in the past few years have led to their appreciation in price. 2017 in particular has seen a sharp rise in the price of bitcoin; it's significant movements like this which have piqued the interest of traders.
AAATrade's general manager Jennifer Iacovidou said 'This is a great step for AAATrade and our clients because trading crypto with a regulated firm means greater peace of mind than with unregulated exchanges. AAATrade's pricing model is open, with details of the costs to traders presented on our website, giving traders the transparency that they might not find elsewhere.'
For more information, visit AAATrade's website: http://www.aaatrade.com
