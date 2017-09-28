News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
6 Key Highlights for SMi's Defence Exports 2017
SMi's Defence Exports 2017 Conference to feature presentations from top global arms exporters.
1. ITALIAN SUPPORT
With the conference moving to Rome for the first time ever, the event has secured the support of high-level host nation speakers from the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, and Leonardo.
2. A US PERSPECTIVE
As US continues to dominate the global arms trade, the event will bring bring three key departments from the US government as they present valuable perspectives to the conference including the Department of Commerce, the Department of State and the Defence Technology Security Administration.
3. THE TOP 5 EUROPEAN ARMS EXPORTERS
As Europe continues to be a major player within the defence trade as a leading global exporter, the event will feature Directorate General for Trade of the European Commission speaking at the conference. At the same time, senior representation from the Top 5 European countries shaping up the international arms landscape will be showcasing case studies.
4. INDUSTRY UPDATES
The conference will provide key presentations highlighting best practice for complying with export controls and regulations led by key industry accounts including BAE, Boeing, L3 Technologies, Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, AIM Norway, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group and more!
5. A TIMELY SIGNIFICANT EVENT
One of the focuses of this year's conference is to provide a platform to discuss how political implications will affect the defence trade globally in 2017 and beyond including Brexit and the new White House administration.
6. GLOBAL AUDIENCE OF EXPERTS
SMi has released a preliminary attendee list showcasing the high calibre of delegates who have signed up for the conference.
View the full attendee list, roster of speakers and the complete list of presentations, including information on our four exclusive pre- and post-conference workshops on www.defence-
Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website.
12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-
---ENDS---
Contact Information:
For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse