6 Key Highlights for SMi's Defence Exports 2017

The ever-changing regulatory environment for the defence trade landscape continues to be increasingly complex. Thus, companies within the sector continue to improve their programmes to ensure adaptation and compliance. In line with this, SMi Group's 12th annual Defence Exports Conference will highlight that surround the growing global arms trade. With the conference moving to Rome for the first time ever, the event has secured the support of high-level host nation speakers from the Italian government. A US PERSPECTIVE: As US continues to dominate the global arms trade, the event will bring three key departments from the US government as they present valuable perspectives to the conference. THE TOP 5 EUROPEAN ARMS EXPORTERS: As Europe continues to be a major player within the defence trade as a leading global exporter, the event will feature Directorate General for Trade of the European Commission speaking at the conference. At the same time, senior representation from the top 5 European arms exporters shaping up the international arms landscape will be showcasing case studies. INDUSTRY UPDATES: The conference will provide key presentations highlighting best practice for complying with export controls and regulations led by key industry accounts. A TIMELY SIGNIFICANT EVENT: One of the focuses of this year's conference is to provide a platform to discuss how political implications will affect the defence trade globally in 2017 and beyond. Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans. 12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE, 27-28 September 2017, Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy