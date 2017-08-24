News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Do You Recognise The Promotion Pen Dilemma?
Consider your options carefully when it comes to ordering a branded ballpen
By this we mean, do we use the same pen as last year or do we look around and see what's on offer? Ask yourself what is new and exciting in terms of design and innovation?
It is so tempting just to repeat the same old pen from the last few years, same old - same old! Usually because there is a time element here because someone forgot to mention the exhibition is next week!
It needn't be like that.
Because there are literally hundreds of pen products available, you should be able to find something that creates a surprise or that looks a little different. Leaving the recipient in no doubt which brand is responsible for creating the pen.
At one particular company, buying the right pen has become an artform. Hours are spent checking out all the options, price, colour, finish, branding, functionality and practicality.
Lomax Promo Gifts, the Preston based promotional merchandise specialists, check out their suppliers regularly to find the latest product innovations.
Perhaps it is the finish of the pen, a metal pen instead of the usual plastic.
Consider a full colour print rather than the same old one colour version a boxed product or blister pack presentation, Lomax Promo Gifts know that a little innovation can make a big impression!
Lomax Promo Gifts also investigate the branding opportunities available on the pen, some processes allow you to print in several positions, the barrel, the clip or even 360 degree laser engraving on the barrel.
Today, pens are available with a host of innovations, pens with highlighters, USBs, soft touch, spirit levels and screwdrivers plus many more.
When you print the pen consider the information you want the convey, usually your branding, website address and phone number, however, given that you have enough space you could included a slogan or the latest company campaign theme.
There's no doubt about it pens are one of the most popular items in terms of promotional purchases. Always well received as giveaways at exhibitions, seminars and conferences.
Some companies or brands will have several pens in their marketing arsenal.
Firmly believing that the more expensive pen, usually supplied in a box, should be targeted at senior management level or key decision maker.
While the less expensive plastic pen can be used on mass at exhibitions etc.
This idea is very popular with the larger companies where the marketing budgets are a little more substantial!
As a useful tip we should try and avoid the 'same old- same old' dilemma and look to take advantage of the wonderful innovation which the world of the branded merchandise creates.
Visit us at http://www.lomaxpromogifts.co.uk
Contact
Tim Harwood ( Lomax Promo Gifts)
***@omaxpromogifts.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse