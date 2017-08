Saleslift launches its first CRM integration product - Saleslift Prospector for Freshsales

End

-- "Sales professionals get contact and lead data from many different sources. Getting them into the CRM after deduplication is a time consuming process. With our integration, Freshsales CRM users can search and get leads in one click without leaving their CRM. We have also introduced an AI powered predictive prospecting solution that recommends new leads and helps sales people grow their pipeline." said Pradeep Muruganandam, Founder of Saleslift.With Saleslift prospector for Freshsales:- Get lead and account recommendations with our AI powered Predictive prospecting- Search and import contacts and leads by industry, location, department and seniority- Search and import accounts by industry, location, revenue and employee countAbout Saleslift: Founded in 2016, Saleslift is a provider of accurate and up-to data B2B contacts. Saleslift is used by thousands of business professionals who rely on Saleslift to grow their business with new opportunities.Get the Freshsales integration from here - https://www.saleslift.io/ freshsales-integration