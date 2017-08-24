News By Tag
Saleslift launches its first CRM integration product - Saleslift Prospector for Freshsales
With Saleslift prospector for Freshsales:
- Get lead and account recommendations with our AI powered Predictive prospecting
- Search and import contacts and leads by industry, location, department and seniority
- Search and import accounts by industry, location, revenue and employee count
About Saleslift: Founded in 2016, Saleslift is a provider of accurate and up-to data B2B contacts. Saleslift is used by thousands of business professionals who rely on Saleslift to grow their business with new opportunities.
Get the Freshsales integration from here - https://www.saleslift.io/
Contact
support@saleslift.io
