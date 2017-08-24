News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Club Paradise Palawan Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
Top resort in Coron Palawan once again receives prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor for this year.
"It is a great pleasure to receive such prestigious recognition from TripAdvisor. Certainly, this award gives a seal of approval for the kind of service we render to guests. Our heartfelt gratitude to all our guests who acknowledge our unique brand of service we call, "Service That's All Heart", Joegil Escobar, Hotel Manager, Club Paradise Palawan.
"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price."
The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
Check out recent reviews at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com/
About Club Paradise Palawan
Club Paradise Palawan is a 19-hectare island resort in Dimakya Island of Coron, dotted along UNESCO's marine sanctuary. The exclusive property features 54 rooms and cottages with scenic views of nature, as well as a spa, restaurant, and two bars. Coron is a haven for the gentle dugong, colorful flora and fauna, and world-class reef and wreck dive sites. Exciting day trip options include Coron Island Tour, Calauit Safari, Bottom Fishing and Island Hopping.
Club Paradise Palawan is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts. Get updates through Club Paradise Palawan's official website at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-
Contact
Jane Santiago
***@discovery.com.ph
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse