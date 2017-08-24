 
SHUKR Islamic Clothing Preparing to Launch New Line This Winter

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a modest clothing company that combines Western fashion with Islamic modesty, has leaked that they are getting ready to launch their 2017/2018 Winter Collection in the upcoming months.
 
 
MIAMI - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- SHUKR Islamic Clothing is a leading producer of modest wear that caters predominantly to Muslims in the West. In the past week, rumors have surfaced that SHUKR is about to unveil its latest and greatest line of modest winter wear. What exactly does this look like? Nobody is sure yet, but based upon past winter collections from SHUKR, it will likely include an array of garments made from high quality and thick cottons, corduroys, and wools. Known especially for their abayas and gowns, there is no doubt that the new collection will include these classic pieces, though there has been no word yet as to if SHUKR is sticking with their classic designs, or taking a different approach this winter.

In a comment from SHUKR Managing Partner, Anas Silwood, on the Winter Collection leak he stated, "Although at this time I can not comment on the launch of our winter line, I can say that SHUKR has always been inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world," He continued, "As a company, we know how hard it is in this day and age for Muslims to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles. That's why we strive to provide classic high quality clothing for every season that can be worn and loved year after year."

Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of individuals searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long dresses, long skirts, and wide leg jeans—which can be quite difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores in the west. The upcoming 2017/2018 Winter Collection will cater to these needs, just as every other collection from SHUKR has.

"We're very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well" said Sillwood. "It's very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; it is our goal to help them to do so. That will be reflected in this collection and all others."

SHUKR is one of the leading Islamic clothing companies, dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

As we wait in anticipation, the new collection will be available for purchase pending its launch at www.shukrclothing.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Put Faith in Fashion™

(US) 203-304-2379, (UK) 0208 090 7151

Web:  www.ShukrOnline.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com
