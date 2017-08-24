Global Biogas Plant Market Size, Growth Forecast, Trends and Segmentation

The global biogas plant market is accounted for USD 26.4 billion in 2015 and anticipated to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2024

Contact

GOLDSTEIN RESEARCH

+1-646-568-7747

***@goldsteinresearch.com GOLDSTEIN RESEARCH+1-646-568-7747

End

--Green house gas emission and depleting fossil fuel reserves are the major factors propelling the growth of global biogas plant market. Moreover, favouarable government initiative along with supportive policies such as guaranteed access to power grids, financial subsidies and the training programs for workforce further certain the development and growth of biogas plants market. Global biogas plant market is augmented to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. The global biogas plant market is accounted for USD 26.4 billion in 2015 and anticipated to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2024. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global biogas plant market in 2016 with 38% market share closely followed by Europe with 30% market share. Asia-Pacific biogas plant market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. China biogas plant market is estimated to expand swiftly at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% over the forecast period.· Small Scale Digesterso Fixed Domeo Floating drumo Balloon Plantso Horizontal Plantso Earth-pit Plantso Ferro-cement plants· Industrial Digesterso Batch Plants§ Continuous Plants§ Semi-batch Plants· Dry fermentation Plants· Electricity Generation· Heat Generation· Bio-Fuel Generation· Food and Beverages waste· Industrial waste· Agricultural Waste· Sewage Waste· Energy Crops· Others· North America (US, Canada)· Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)· Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)· Rest of the Worldcontains detailed overview of the global biogas plant market in terms of market segmentation by biogas plant, by application, by feedstock type.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global biogas plant market which includes profiling of companies EnviTec Biogas AG, Air Liquide, Quadrogen, Ameresco Inc, Kohler & Ziegler, Prometheus Energy, Scandavian Biogas, Cryonorm BV, etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global biogas plant market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Based in the US,currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-biogas-plant-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024Steve Blade(Global Sales Head)USA: + 1-646-568-7747Canada: 1-437-886-1181UK: +44-203-318-6627sales@goldsteinresearch.comwww.goldsteinresearch.com