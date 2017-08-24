News By Tag
Global Biogas Plant Market Size, Growth Forecast, Trends and Segmentation
The global biogas plant market is accounted for USD 26.4 billion in 2015 and anticipated to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2024
Green house gas emission and depleting fossil fuel reserves are the major factors propelling the growth of global biogas plant market. Moreover, favouarable government initiative along with supportive policies such as guaranteed access to power grids, financial subsidies and the training programs for workforce further certain the development and growth of biogas plants market. Global biogas plant market is augmented to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. The global biogas plant market is accounted for USD 26.4 billion in 2015 and anticipated to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2024. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global biogas plant market in 2016 with 38% market share closely followed by Europe with 30% market share. Asia-Pacific biogas plant market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. China biogas plant market is estimated to expand swiftly at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Biogas Plant Types
· Small Scale Digesters
o Fixed Dome
o Floating drum
o Balloon Plants
o Horizontal Plants
o Earth-pit Plants
o Ferro-cement plants
· Industrial Digesters
o Batch Plants
§ Continuous Plants
§ Semi-batch Plants
· Dry fermentation Plants
By Application Type
· Electricity Generation
· Heat Generation
· Bio-Fuel Generation
By Feedstock Type
· Food and Beverages waste
· Industrial waste
· Agricultural Waste
· Sewage Waste
· Energy Crops
· Others
By Geography
· North America (US, Canada)
· Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)
· Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
· Rest of the World
"Global Biogas Plants Market Outlook 2024
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global biogas plant market which includes profiling of companies EnviTec Biogas AG, Air Liquide, Quadrogen, Ameresco Inc, Kohler & Ziegler, Prometheus Energy, Scandavian Biogas, Cryonorm BV, etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global biogas plant market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Based in the US, Goldstein Research
