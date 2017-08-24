 
News By Tag
* Biogas Plant Market
* Global Biogas Plant Market
* Biogas Plant Market Forecast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Global Biogas Plant Market Size, Growth Forecast, Trends and Segmentation

The global biogas plant market is accounted for USD 26.4 billion in 2015 and anticipated to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2024
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Biogas Plant Market
Global Biogas Plant Market
Biogas Plant Market Forecast

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

NEW YORK - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Biogas Plant Market to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2024

Green house gas emission and depleting fossil fuel reserves are the major factors propelling the growth of global biogas plant market. Moreover, favouarable government initiative along with supportive policies such as guaranteed access to power grids, financial subsidies and the training programs for workforce further certain the development and growth of biogas plants market. Global biogas plant market is augmented to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. The global biogas plant market is accounted for USD 26.4 billion in 2015 and anticipated to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2024. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global biogas plant market in 2016 with 38% market share closely followed by Europe with 30% market share. Asia-Pacific biogas plant market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. China biogas plant market is estimated to expand swiftly at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Request TOC @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/toc-request/global-biog...

Market Segmentation

By Biogas Plant Types

·        Small Scale Digesters

o   Fixed Dome

o   Floating drum

o   Balloon Plants

o   Horizontal Plants

o   Earth-pit Plants

o   Ferro-cement plants

·        Industrial Digesters

o   Batch Plants

§  Continuous Plants

§  Semi-batch Plants

·        Dry fermentation Plants

By Application Type

·        Electricity Generation

·        Heat Generation

·        Bio-Fuel Generation

By Feedstock Type

·        Food and Beverages waste

·        Industrial waste

·        Agricultural Waste

·        Sewage Waste

·        Energy Crops

·        Others

By Geography

·        North America (US, Canada)

·        Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)

·        Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

·        Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

·        Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

·        Rest of the World

"Global Biogas Plants Market Outlook 2024 (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-biogas-pl...)" contains detailed overview of the global biogas plant market in terms of market segmentation by biogas plant, by application, by feedstock type.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global biogas plant market which includes profiling of companies EnviTec Biogas AG, Air Liquide, Quadrogen, Ameresco Inc, Kohler & Ziegler, Prometheus Energy, Scandavian Biogas, Cryonorm BV, etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global biogas plant market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/) currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.

Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.

Send Us Sample Request @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-biogas-plant-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada:  1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

Contact
GOLDSTEIN RESEARCH
+1-646-568-7747
***@goldsteinresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@goldsteinresearch.com
Posted By:***@goldsteinresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Biogas Plant Market, Global Biogas Plant Market, Biogas Plant Market Forecast
Industry:Biotech
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goldstein Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share