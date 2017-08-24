 
Know which Gmail server you are using IMAP or POP?

Gmail is one of the top-notch emails services that run on the IMAP system. It also proffers POP mail server access. For More details dial Gmail Toll Free Phone Number and get help by experts.
 
ALAMO, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Gmail is one of the top-notch emails services that run on the IMAP system. It also proffers POP mail server access. Gmail's IMAP and POP mail servers control emails in various ways. Users can choose any protocol between IMAP and POP according to their suitability on their computer or mobile.

Gmail IMAP Server

Are you using Gmail's web based version? Then access is via IMAP protocol. The IMAP server stores all your messages and email folders on the server. Sometimes if any changes made when you access Gmail on your device, then it will also show on any other device used to check your Gmail emails. If you want to access email on multiple computers or mobile devices, then IMAP is very useful for you.

Gmail POP server

Gmail POP server downloads all email messages from the mail server to the email folder on your device and after that, deletes the downloaded messages from the server typically. If you delete a read message from your inbox or sending a new message to a contact, then it wouldn't show if you access your Gmail account from another computer or mobile.

Are you still confusing about Gmail's IMAP and POP server after applying the above instructions? Then don't e tensed. Simply dial Gmail toll free number to avail best in class assistance from the certified experts. These Gmail experts will provide better information about Gmail's IMAP and POP server. You can dial this number from all over the world that is accessible at 24/7 hours.

