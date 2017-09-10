News By Tag
Global of Acrylonitrile Market Industry 2023
Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Acrylonitrile Market. The report predicts the market size of Acrylonitrile is expected to reach XX billion by 2023.
Acrylonitrile is a colorless liquid that is miscible with water and as toxic fumes used in the manufacture of acrylic fibers and resins, rubber and thermoplastics. Acrylonitrile has the ability of endowing durability, strength and heat resistance which offer its use in automotive, construction and consumer goods industry. Acrylonitrile is an organic compound produced through the ammonia catalysis of propylene. This compound is used to manufacture acrylic fibers, which are further processed and used to produce sweaters, socks, and hats.
Segments Covered:
The report segments the global Acrylonitrile market by end user and region. The global Acrylonitrile market is segmented on the basis of end users as Acrylic fibers, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyacrylamide (PAM), Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) and others. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) sub-segments dominates the global Acrylonitrile market due to rising demand from automotive sector and increasing investment in automotive sector.
Geographic Coverage and Analysis:
The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.
Asia-Pacific is accounted for half of the global production capacity as well as the leader consumption of Acrylonitrile region in the global Acrylonitrile market. The Asia Pacific market region is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period due to dynamic economic development and increasing demand for electrical and electronic gadgets, house ware appliances and automobiles in India and China. Moreover, durable manufacturing base of electronics in China, Korea, Taiwan and Japan is likely to drive the demand and is expected to bring new opportunities for Acrylonitrile manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, following Asia Pacific region Europe is anticipated to grow significantly due to a growth in automobile manufacturing. However, North America is also anticipated to grow significantly due to presence of pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.
Companies Profiled:
Petro China
Asahi Chemicals
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Mitsubishi Rayan Co.
SINOPEC
Ascend Performance Materials
Formosa Plastics Corp.
Taekwang Industrial Co.
Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co.
Key topic covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Acrylonitrile Market Overview
4. Global Acrylonitrile Market: IGR Snapshots
5. Global Acrylonitrile market by End User (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023
6. Global Acrylonitrile Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023
7. Company Profiles
