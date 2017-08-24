News By Tag
Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)
The report Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Industry Analysis & Outlook analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. market.
There are many things that set a vacation timeshare resort apart from the typical hotel, but the main difference is the quality of the actual rooms available. Vacation timeshares are far more deluxe and tend to be apartment style accommodations ranging in size from studio units (with room for two), to three and four bedroom units. These larger units can usually accommodate large families comfortably. Units normally include fully equipped kitchens with a dining area, dishwasher, televisions, DVD players, etc.
The vacation ownership (timeshare) market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as increasing high net worth population and wealth, rising internet penetration, escalating international tourism, rapid urbanization and ameliorating economic growth. The major trends observed in this market include technological advancements, increasing consolidation of market players, greater adoption of green practices and growing focus on health and wellness. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as stringent regulations, seasonality and cyclicality risk and other risks associated with vacation ownership industry.
The report "Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Interval Leisure Group, Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and BBX Capital Corporation are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.
