Get Pregnant in A Healthy Environment With an IVF Specialist Doctor

Dr. Puneet K. Kochhar is an MBBS (MAMC, Delhi), MD (Obst. and Gynae, MAMC, Delhi), DNB (Obst and Gynae), MRCOG (London, UK), MICOG and also has a Diploma in Reproductive medicine (Kiel, Germany).
 
 
GUJRANWALA TOWN, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The feeling is incomparable when you get your own new born on your lap first time. Yes, you as a couple find it really difficult to survive in your society when you are clearly aware of that becoming a parent is merely a dream for you. If the problem of infertility is restricting you from becoming a parent of a child, there is no benefit of going here and there rather than showing your trust on the best IVF specialist doctor in Delhi- Dr. Puneet K. Kochhar. We through our best infertility clinic in the capital make sure that you will get the best fertility treatments at very competitive prices.

With the presence of the world-class IVF specialists and embryologists, the infertility center is aimed at delivering the high standard fertility treatments with the help of latest equipment and technology. Specialists along with a huge staff of nurses and medical professionals make sure that you will get the finest surrogacy treatment in a healthy yet affordable environment. The treatment procedures offered by the clinic encompasses a wide range of services ranging from Fertility Assessment and Management for men and women, genetic testing and counseling to the Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), advanced Assisted Reproductive specialist (ART), as well as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Providing couples with a baby safely is the primary objective of our center. Our huge team of embryologists is skilled and knowledgeable enough to make you feel as comfortable as you are at your home. Compassion and responsibility are found to be available in the blood of our doctors that encourage them to treat their patients in the best possible manner. The regular appraisal of our Infertility specialists, as well as embryologists and gynecologists in the presence of the cutting edge technology, makes Our Infertility Centre the best IVF Clinic in Delhi.

Our Centre (DPK) is focused on serving the patients with various infertility problems in a personalized environment. Dr. Puneet K. Kochhar, an IVF specialist in Delhi, knows very well how much important for you to make you successful in achieving your dream of parenthood. We also work with you to make your dream come true. All the treatments offered by the center are available at the prices that you can easily afford. Our center also assists those patients who are facing complications in conceiving a baby with the help of IVF or IUI. For them, the surrogacy services at competitive prices are also given.

The clinic is also known for providing a complete variety of result-oriented reproduction treatment options under the supervision of the experts. The major services offered by the healthcare facility includes Fertility Assessment, Genetic Testing, and Counseling, In Vitro Fertilization, Intrauterine insemination, Donor Egg, and Sperm Programme, Hysteroscopy, Cryopreservation, Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection and Surgical Sperm Retrieval.

for more details visit us - http://www.drpuneetkochhar.com

Media Contact
Dr. Puneet Kochhar
01127436843
info@elixirfertility.com
Source:Elixir Fertility Centre
Email:***@elixirfertility.com
