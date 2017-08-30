News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prints Publication Services - One-Stop Shop for Distribution of Indian Publications
Education plays a vital role in the lives of humans and creates the core difference between a man and an animal. And the key to education and success is reading good books. Abraham Lincoln said All I have learned, I learned from books.'
Education plays a vital role in the lives of humans and creates the core difference between a man and an animal. And the key to education and success is reading good books. Abraham Lincoln said All I have learned, I learned from books.'
A good book can change the course of a man's life. Prints Publication Services can be the source of light for those in need of learning and making a difference. It provides high quality books that enlighten various aspects of life. Prints publication services endows people with a wide variety and a huge range of periodicals and books of multiple categories. Some of the categories are:
· African Studies, Geography
· Anthropology, Technology
· Aquaculture, Sociology
· Biology, Chemistry, Botany
· Business, Economics, Mathematics
· Food & Nutrition, Psychology
· International affairs, Political Science
· Science, Social Science, Statistics
· Etc.
Also, books in other languages are also provided by Prints Publication Services. New releases and titles are soon uploaded on the website so that the viewers can have the latest collection.
Each book goes through a process where it is evaluated and inspected to check if is up to the merit required for it to become a part of the database. Books written by exceptionally skilled authors are available here some of whom are:
· Prof. Sukumar Maiti
· Bhu Dev Sharma
· K.P. Sunny
· Chintamani Mahapatra
· Dr. H.L. Kaila
· Etc
Prints Publication Services (http://printspublications.com/
Prints Publication Services provides a comprehensive and complete list of Indian Publications which includes:
· Periodicals
· Magazines
· Journals
· Continuations
· Books
· Monographic series
· Newspapers
· Yearbooks
· Etc.
Prints Publications, is your Knight in the shining armour, working to facilitate you with the best quality books which will carve a path to success and achievements for you. It is physically located in New Delhi. Its website: www.printspublications.com, can be easily accessed throughout the world. So, if you are in need of book to increase your knowledge, all you have to do is visit Prints Publications' website, and get the answers to your queries.
Remember "An investment in knowledge, pays the best interest" By Ben Franklin
To know more about our services, please visit:
http://www.printspublications.com/
Contact
Prints Publications
***@printspublications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017