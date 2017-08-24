CustomSoft launched Sports Event Management Software in International Market

CustomSoft is India based Software Development Company launched Sports Event Management Software in international Market.

Contact

CustomSoft

***@custom-soft.com CustomSoft

End

-- CustomSoft is India based Software Development Company launched Sports Event Management Software in international Market.Sports Event Management Software project brings the entire manual process of sports event management online.The main purpose of CustomSoft Sport Event Management Software is to simplify the process of handling each sports event by providing a web interface for admin and teacher.The admin feature consists of multiple modules to initiate with the sports event by adding the type of sport adding student who are interested in a particular sports activity Viewing the results of sports event held in college.Admin can take the attendance of the students who are registered for a particular sport event, viewing the list of students to mark the winner of each round, generating the results based on multiple rounds won by the student and also can view the 1st, 2nd and 3rd standings of student's name for the particular sport event.Mr. John Said "CustomSoft is best Software delivering company, my Sports Event Management Software developed on time and with best quality. I am sure to deal with Custom Soft India in future also."• Overcomes the dependency of a single person handling all the sport activity.• Multiple teacher can use the web interface to login and perform the desired task.• Easy results generation and view rankings.• Easy to access the system anywhere and anytime.CustomSoft introduced Software like Insurance, Healthcare, Optician Industry, Shipping and Logistics, retail, real estate, and ecommerce. Custom Soft having expertise in Custom Software for Healthcare system, Custom Software for review and rating system for restaurants, Custom Software for ERP, Custom Software for CRM, Custom Software for EHS, Custom Software for CMS, Custom Software for DMS and many more.To Contact CustomSoft:To know more about CustomSoft:Visit: www.custom-soft.comEmail: info@custom-soft.comFacebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/custom.soft.solutionsLinkedin Profile:https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-soft