Anti-Suicide Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 4.8 Billion by 2024

Suicidal thoughts can be aroused due to various underlying factors such as financial burden, social issues or drug side effects. Treatment for suicidal thoughts includes psychotherapy, medications, addiction treatment, and family support. Anti-depressants and anti-psychotics are the most widely used medications for treating suicidal tendencies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 800,000 people die due to suicide annually. Development of an effective anti-suicidal drug could be a major breakthrough in reducing the death toll. Currently, non-profit organizations such as Stop Suicide, Stop Youth Suicide, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are providing moral and social support to people with reported suicidal thoughts. This however, is ineffective until the organization is alerted of the person at risk for suicide.Off-label use of these drugs for suicidal ideation has been a practice for years, as there are no approved anti-suicide specific drug yet. However, the dynamics is expected to change in the following few years with the launch of first oral therapeutic drug for acute suicidal ideation.This would disrupt the use of antidepressants and anti-psychotic drugs for the treatment of suicidal tendencies. Suicidal incidences are high in low and middle income countries according to the WHO 2016 statistics. Although the incidence in Asia, East Africa, and Eastern European region is high, these regions lag in terms of availability of affordable medications and healthcare facilities. Therefore developed economies of North America and Western Europe are key target regions for manufacturers in the near future. Rampant economic growth and projected strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies in towards the first half of the following decade is projected to shift the focus of these companies towards highly populous regions of India and China in the long run.This report segments the global anti-suicide drugs market on the basis of chemistry type, and geography. On the basis of chemistry type, the market is categorized into anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs, anti-psychotic drugs, NMDA antagonist and antibiotic analogs. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global anti-suicide devices market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.· This report provides in-depth analysis of the anti-suicide drugs and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2016 – 2024, considering 2015 as the base year· It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market· This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players· It profiles leading players in the global anti-suicide drugs market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans· Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Lundbeck A/S, NeuroRx, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson