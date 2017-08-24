News By Tag
Temple Locksmiths and Security: Excellent Providers of Locksmithing Service in Melbourne
Temple Locksmiths and Security is a company serving security and locksmithing needs of clients across Melbourne. It provides services ranging from key cutting to helping in emergency situations like a lockout.
This was announced by top executives of the company in a recent meet with the press organized in the city. They also expounded on nature of various services rendered by the company.
"We, at Temple Locksmiths & Security, provide 24 X 7 security and locksmithing services to clients in Melbourne. We take pride in old fashioned service, supported by the most modern products and knowledge of security technology. By tapping into several years of experience, our police checked and trade qualified technicians provide high-quality workmanship mixed with attention to detail. You can be confident that your security is of paramount importance to us. We take pride in rendering our customers with feelings of security and satisfaction,"
"Being a complete member of the Locksmith Guild of Australia, we strictly follow the highest professional standards in the security industry. Our forte is to provide best services and products for residential, commercial and automotive sectors, 24X7," said another executive.
The executives gave details of the services and products provided by the company. It serves as leading Melbourne locksmith. It does the key cutting, in which technicians copy automotive, residential, mortise and safe lock keys. It does re-keying of locks-recombination of old locks onsite, assigning of new keys and keying of all locks in a similar fashion.
"Lost your keys? Need to secure entry? Locked keys inside? We can quickly open your locks, repair and re-key them. We can freshly fit brand new locks and security products in new doors and also retrofit new locks in place of old. We can provide your residential or commercial premises with a total survey of security, providing you specific recommendations to increase and upgrade your needs for physical security. In the case, your locking system is not performing correctly, the problems can be investigated and repair solutions offered. We also provide a regular maintenance schedule to ensure full functioning of security and locks," said an executive.
The company also provides a master key system and automotive locksmithing.
For more information feel free to visit us at http://www.templelocksmiths.com.au/
Media Contact
Temple Locksmiths & Security
0468 333 500
help@templelocksmiths.com.au
