TEDxPeachtree 2017 Speaker Line-up Announced

15 Thinkers, Inventors and Story-tellers Dive "Beneath the Surface" TEDx Style

TEDxPeachtree 2017, Oct 6, 2017

Contact

Jacqui Chew

TEDxPeachtree

***@tedxpeachtree.com Jacqui ChewTEDxPeachtree

End

-- The ninth annual TEDxPeachtree conference will feature a world-class roster of 15 presenters from Georgia and beyond. From the neuroscience of obesity to the effects of bias on startup funding, and the furture of energy to cancer research, speakers will offer thought-provoking and uplifting ideas touching upon some of humanity's most pressing challenges.2017 RosterSensory artist who has created unique musical experiences combining color, sound and emotions nationally and internationally in cities in China and South Africa.sing high school senior at Stratford Academy in Macon, Ga. and researcher at the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit and Fort Valley State University who recently published the effects of a leaf extract in inhibiting the growth of human cancer cells.Medical Director of Basecamp Cardiac Prevention and Wellness at the Providence Heart Institute in Portland, Ore., and creator of Heart to Start, a free multi-state community exercise program that trains people to give back to their community as they improve their own health.Two-time Emmy Award recipient, Senior Anchor/Correspondent at Georgia Public Broadcasting and GPB Radio's Atlanta host for the nationally syndicated "All Things Considered."Serial social entrepreneur and founder of Goodr, asocial enterprise leveraging technology to solve hunger.Associate Professor at the University of Georgia with a research focus that lies at the intersection of brain plasticity, obesity and weight-loss.Founder of Atlanta Cybersecurity Week, a week-long series of events that highlight the unique cybersecurity ecosystem in the metro Atlanta region, and a shareholder at Baker Donelson.Former startup founder and current Columbia Business School doctoral fellow whose research lies in uncovering the sources of gender inequality and its impact on startup fundraising and sustainability.Former award-winning teacher and school turnaround expert turned founder of Community Guilds, a nonprofit with a mission to transform public education in innovative and accessible ways, and former teacher and school turnaround expert.Research engineer at the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech and engineering lead for Icefin, a tethered autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) that is designed to survey and map the sub-ice environment in polar regions.Associate Professor of Chemistry at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga. whose research focuses on smart therapeutic biomaterials, polymer chemistry and nanotechnology. Mendenhall leads the college's SMART Therapeutic Biomaterials Research Lab.Award-winning sound designer and audio engineer who brings a unique ear to designing and mixing sound for films, commercials and video games, Erich Netherton's projects include working on the popular video game title, "Call of Duty: Black Ops II."Former venture capitalist, turned CEO of multiple successful technology companies, Bill Nussey is now on a mission to accelerate the shift to cleaner and cheaper energy.Former trial lawyer, turned standup comedian and Baptist minister, Rev. Susan Sparks is America's only female comedian with a pulpit.Holder of multiple patents and CEO of Acivilate, a technology company focused on criminal justice rehabilitation.October 6, 20179 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30303: Single: $125/ticket, Group: $115/ticketTo learn more about the speakers above, visit www.tedxpeachtree.com . Purchase tickets at http://tedxpeachtree17.eventbrite.com In the spirit of Ideas Worth Spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.Ideas into Action is a 501(c)3 organization on a mission to amplify local ideas globally and globally ideas locally to propel communities to action through the annual TED-like TEDxPeachtree flagship conference and a series of intimate discussion events throughout the year. These events are fueled by the resourcefulness of the all-volunteer team and no one is paid. Ticket sales, and donations of in-kind services and cash from corporations and individuals underwrite conference and event expenses. For more information, visit www.tedxpeachtree.com.TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a "wish," or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.