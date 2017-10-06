News By Tag
TEDxPeachtree 2017 Speaker Line-up Announced
15 Thinkers, Inventors and Story-tellers Dive "Beneath the Surface" TEDx Style
2017 Roster
Siana Altiise, sensory artist. Sensory artist who has created unique musical experiences combining color, sound and emotions nationally and internationally in cities in China and South Africa.
Tejas Athni, neuroscience explorer. Rising high school senior at Stratford Academy in Macon, Ga. and researcher at the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit and Fort Valley State University who recently published the effects of a leaf extract in inhibiting the growth of human cancer cells.
James Beckerman, cardiologist. Medical Director of Basecamp Cardiac Prevention and Wellness at the Providence Heart Institute in Portland, Ore., and creator of Heart to Start, a free multi-state community exercise program that trains people to give back to their community as they improve their own health.
Rickey Bevington, journalist.Two-time Emmy Award recipient, Senior Anchor/Correspondent at Georgia Public Broadcasting and GPB Radio's Atlanta host for the nationally syndicated "All Things Considered."
Jasmine Crowe, anti-hunger activist. Serial social entrepreneur and founder of Goodr, asocial enterprise leveraging technology to solve hunger.
Krzysztof Czaja, neuroscientist.Associate Professor at the University of Georgia with a research focus that lies at the intersection of brain plasticity, obesity and weight-loss.
Justin Daniels, cyberspace connector, attorney. Founder of Atlanta Cybersecurity Week, a week-long series of events that highlight the unique cybersecurity ecosystem in the metro Atlanta region, and a shareholder at Baker Donelson.
Dana Kanze, researcher. Former startup founder and current Columbia Business School doctoral fellow whose research lies in uncovering the sources of gender inequality and its impact on startup fundraising and sustainability.
Jason Martin, public education activist. Former award-winning teacher and school turnaround expert turned founder of Community Guilds, a nonprofit with a mission to transform public education in innovative and accessible ways, and former teacher and school turnaround expert.
Matt Meiser, research engineer. Research engineer at the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech and engineering lead for Icefin, a tethered autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) that is designed to survey and map the sub-ice environment in polar regions.
Juana Mendenhall, biochemical scientist. Associate Professor of Chemistry at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga. whose research focuses on smart therapeutic biomaterials, polymer chemistry and nanotechnology. Mendenhall leads the college's SMART Therapeutic Biomaterials Research Lab.
Erich Netherton, sound designer, audio engineer. Award-winning sound designer and audio engineer who brings a unique ear to designing and mixing sound for films, commercials and video games, Erich Netherton's projects include working on the popular video game title, "Call of Duty: Black Ops II."
Bill Nussey, clean energy advocate, technologist. Former venture capitalist, turned CEO of multiple successful technology companies, Bill Nussey is now on a mission to accelerate the shift to cleaner and cheaper energy.
Susan Sparks, comedian, pastor. Former trial lawyer, turned standup comedian and Baptist minister, Rev. Susan Sparks is America's only female comedian with a pulpit.
Louise Wasilewski, criminal justice activist, aerospace engineer. Holder of multiple patents and CEO of Acivilate, a technology company focused on criminal justice rehabilitation.
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: October 6, 2017
Time: 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Where: Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Tickets: Single: $125/ticket, Group: $115/ticket
To learn more about the speakers above, visit www.tedxpeachtree.com. Purchase tickets at http://tedxpeachtree17.eventbrite.com
About TEDx
In the spirit of Ideas Worth Spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.
About Ideas into Action and TEDxPeachtree
Ideas into Action is a 501(c)3 organization on a mission to amplify local ideas globally and globally ideas locally to propel communities to action through the annual TED-like TEDxPeachtree flagship conference and a series of intimate discussion events throughout the year. These events are fueled by the resourcefulness of the all-volunteer team and no one is paid. Ticket sales, and donations of in-kind services and cash from corporations and individuals underwrite conference and event expenses. For more information, visit www.tedxpeachtree.com.
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a "wish," or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.
