News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Debraj Shome awarded as 'Indian of the Year' for 2017
World Renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Debraj Shome has been awarded with the prestigious 'Indian Affairs Indian of the Year' award at the 8th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian.
India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership awards which are also known as the 'ILC Power Brand' were instituted by the Network 7 media group in the year 2009 to felicitate individuals as well as organizations for their relentless hard work and unequalled contributions in six different categories. The awards are given to individuals and companies who have achieved stellar heights of success in their chosen fields while having the courage to tread on the unknown path of innovation. . The recipients of this eminent award are chosen based on their contribution to their respective field and also the positive impact they have made on society. The jury members chose Dr. Shome through a systematic and transparent method, for this prestigious award.
Dr. Debraj Shome has been awarded with the 'Indian of the Year' for 2017, for reaching remarkable heights of success in facial plastic and cosmetic surgery and research. Dr. Debraj Shome is the top facial plastic and cosmetic surgeon in India and his talent and hard work have been recognized by many other agencies and organizations over the years. Four distinct prestigious fellowships make him an illustrious figure in the field of facial plastic surgery.
Dr. Debraj Shome is famous for handling some of the most complex Facial plastic surgical cases some of which have even made the headlines throughout the country. He recently made headlines for performing the first ever nasal reconstruction in India on a patient suffering from a rare genetic disease known as ectodermal dysplasia. He performed this rare surgery using rib cartilage. Dr. Debraj Shome is known for venturing on lesser treaded paths of surgery which is reflective of his distinct leadership qualities which were aptly recognized by ILC Power Brands 2017. Dr. Debraj Shome also has made the country proud by being one of the few innovators from India to receive a US Patent from the United States Patent Office for his completely indigenous invention known as QR678 hair growth factor, along with co-inventor Dr. Rinky Kapoor. With this invention, Dr. Debraj Shome & Dr. Rinky Kapoor have helped thousands of patients who were suffering from tenaciously persistent hair fall.
Dr. Debraj Shome is determined to not only revolutionize the world of facial plastic and cosmetic surgery, he is also relentlessly making his contribution to the society through The Debabrata-Auro Foundation which works for the noble cause of helping underprivileged women and children and provide them with a life of dignity. Ever since its inception, The Debabrata-Auro Foundation has touched the lives of hundreds of people by imparting them with the right life skills and resources. Dr. Debraj's active involvement and humanitarian approach to people' needs coupled with his immense medical knowledge have made The Debabrata-Auro Foundation a huge success story in a very short time.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Shome said "It is a matter of great pride to win this extremely prestigious and coveted award. I am sure there are many much more deserving folks who should have received this, far earlier than me. I just consider myself inordinately lucky to have been considered and accept the award humbly, with folded hands, on behalf of the entire medical community, which is doing India proud by taking Indian healthcare to a position of prime excellence globally." Dr. Shome has multiple awards to his credit and the latest award of being the 'Indian of the Year' at a very young age once again showcases his surgical excellence and passion.
The Indian Affairs event also had Dr. Rinky Kapoor, co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, participate in a debate on Cosmetology & Skin Care in India. http://www.debrajshome.com
About The Esthetic Clinics:
The Esthetic Clinics are a chain of world class centers for plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery and skin, hair care. Currently the centers are in Mumbai, India. These centers are founded and headed by the internationally renowned and trained Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned Cosmetic Dermatologist. We offer the complete array of treatments for any abnormality affecting the face and skin.
Media Contact
Dr. Debraj Shome
9619610388
***@debrajshome.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse