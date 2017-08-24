News By Tag
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) –Reaching a Global Market Size up to USD 9.9 billion by 2025
Classified under the WHO Class I, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare, chronic and progressive form of Pulmonary Hypertension. It occurs due to the tightening and stiffening of the small pulmonary arteries, leading to the right ventricular dysfunction and vessel obstruction, increased pressure on the heart and progressive worsening of heart health.
DelveInsight's latest report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) – MarketInsights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2025"
The therapeutic market of PAH is dominated by the use of endothelin receptor antagonists, prostanoids, calcium channel blockbusters, phosphodiesterase inhibitors and soluble GuanylateCyclase (sGC) stimulators. Most recommended endothelin receptor antagonists used for the treatment of PAH are Letairis/Volibris (GalaxoSmithKline/
Recently companies have shifted their focus on the development of Prostacyclin\
DelveInsight believes that the emerging new therapies are expected to show remarkable growth in the upcoming years and have the potential to become the standard of care for PAH patients. With all these advancements, the PAH market is expected to experience a steady growth after 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 9.9 billion by the year 2025.The report highlights drivers and barriers in the market of PAH which will help in identifying the opportunities to increase the possible market share of a pharmaceutical company by many folds.
Reasons to buy:
• The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market.
• To understand the future market competition in the PAH market and Insight reviews of the key market drivers and barriers.
• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for PAH in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan, ROE and ROW.
• Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.
For more information please visit: http://bit.ly/
