 
News By Tag
* Pulmonary artery hypertension
* Pah
* Market Report
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dwarka
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) –Reaching a Global Market Size up to USD 9.9 billion by 2025

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pulmonary artery hypertension
* Pah
* Market Report

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Dwarka - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Reports

DWARKA, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Prevalent cases of PAH in the 7MM (US, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom and Japan) are around 70,000 in 2016, out of which females are the ones to be majorly affected with this disease, accounting for 70% of the prevalent cases. Among the three major sub-types of PAH i.e., idiopathic PAH, heritable PAH, and disease associated PAH, at least 30% prevalent population suffers from idiopathic PAH.

Classified under the WHO Class I, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare, chronic and progressive form of Pulmonary Hypertension. It occurs due to the tightening and stiffening of the small pulmonary arteries, leading to the right ventricular dysfunction and vessel obstruction, increased pressure on the heart and progressive worsening of heart health.

DelveInsight's latest report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) – MarketInsights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2025" states that Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension will have a global market size of USD 9.9 billion by the year 2025, with its prevalence increasing at a CAGR of 1.37% (2015-2025), affecting a lot more people than what was expected in the previous studies.

The therapeutic market of PAH is dominated by the use of endothelin receptor antagonists, prostanoids, calcium channel blockbusters, phosphodiesterase inhibitors and soluble GuanylateCyclase (sGC) stimulators. Most recommended endothelin receptor antagonists used for the treatment of PAH are Letairis/Volibris (GalaxoSmithKline/Gilead Science), Opsumit (Acetelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) etc.

Recently companies have shifted their focus on the development of Prostacyclin\Prostanoids. Their current focus is reflected in the currently approved prostanoids like Orenitram (United Therapeutics Corp) in the United States in 2013, Uptravi (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd) in 2015 in the United States and Europe in 2016. Uptravi is expected to be a blockbuster drug with high sales in upcoming years. Moreover, much-anticipated drugs like Aurora-GT (first ever gene therapy for PAH; to be launched in the United States) and Tysuberprost (United Therapeutic Corp.) are going to impact the market scenario of PAH as well.

DelveInsight believes that the emerging new therapies are expected to show remarkable growth in the upcoming years and have the potential to become the standard of care for PAH patients. With all these advancements, the PAH market is expected to experience a steady growth after 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 9.9 billion by the year 2025.The report highlights drivers and barriers in the market of PAH which will help in identifying the opportunities to increase the possible market share of a pharmaceutical company by many folds.

Reasons to buy:

• The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market.

• To understand the future market competition in the PAH market and Insight reviews of the key market drivers and barriers.

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for PAH in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan, ROE and ROW.

• Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

For more information please visit: http://bit.ly/2vIk2mJ

Contact
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
***@delveinsight.com
End
Source:DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Email:***@delveinsight.com Email Verified
Tags:Pulmonary artery hypertension, Pah, Market Report
Industry:Health
Location:Dwarka - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DelveInsight News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share