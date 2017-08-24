 
Unique Third-Person, Open World RPG Game

Crowdfunding Campaign for Exzore: The Rising Set in the Intriguing World of Eogaan
 
LONDON - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- This open world, RPG third person game is a cut above the others. Exzore: The Rising set in the mystical, fictional and medieval world of Eogaan enchants and empowers with its stirring tale of Damien Clive, an ex-commander of the army unit who rises like phoenix from the ashes to seek avenge for his betrayal. What makes Exzore: The Rising a unique game? Could it be the mechanical gadgets that equip players with special abilities to tailor their own combat style? Perhaps it's the novel character development and dynamic skill systems that are in place to make mighty guardians and epic warriors or true heroes of the players.

Conceptualized by Tiny Shark Interactive, this game is the brainchild and innovation of the company's 14 member team. The experienced creators of this game have 4 to 11 years of industry exposure. A clear vision, detailed design and proven technology and tools power development of this unique game. You too can support Exzore: The Rising with a donation in cash or kind. The team is seeking US$50,000 in funding on Kickstarter currently.

With only a few days left in the campaign, please send your donations to the link  provided below. If you are unable to donate, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/864487186/exzore-the...

