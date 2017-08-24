News By Tag
Unique Third-Person, Open World RPG Game
Crowdfunding Campaign for Exzore: The Rising Set in the Intriguing World of Eogaan
Conceptualized by Tiny Shark Interactive, this game is the brainchild and innovation of the company's 14 member team. The experienced creators of this game have 4 to 11 years of industry exposure. A clear vision, detailed design and proven technology and tools power development of this unique game. You too can support Exzore: The Rising with a donation in cash or kind. The team is seeking US$50,000 in funding on Kickstarter currently.
With only a few days left in the campaign, please send your donations to the link provided below. If you are unable to donate, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Kalyan Kumar
***@tinysharkinteractive.com
