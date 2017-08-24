Probationers from Veterans Treatment Court can now perform community service w/ Armed Forces Chamber

The Armed Forces Chamber is proud to announce that probationers from Veterans Treatment Court at Henderson Municipal Court can now perform community service with the Armed Forces Chamber.

-- The Armed Forces Chamber is proud to announce that probationers from Veterans Treatment Court at Henderson Municipal Court can now perform community service with the Armed Forces Chamber.Veterans Court focuses on these Veterans' underlying issues and provides access to resources which enable successful compliance with the Court's orders. "We work with defendants who are new to the court system to rehabilitate and hopefully prevent any further criminal activity on their part," said Judge Mark Stevens. "These veterans come back home and have a tough time adjusting to life outside of the military. Through my own service and experience I understand some of their challenges and work closely with a team of dedicated professionals to get them the help they need."Participants in the program complete any or all of the following as part of their sentence:• Treatment needs• Court ordered counseling• Veterans Administration recommended counseling, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Counseling, mental health counseling, as well as drug or alcohol addiction counseling.The veteran may also be required:• To submit to random drug and alcohol testing• Be subject to ongoing monitoring of any possible additional criminal activity• Complete Community Service and/or Work Program under the supervision of the City of Henderson Alternative Sentencing department.• Potential participants should bring their DD-214 to their arraignment.Judge Stevens adopted Veterans Court in Henderson after the Nevada Legislature authorized the establishment of this specialty court in 2009. He himself is a military veteran and wanted to give back to his fellow veterans who needed a little help to get back on track. Most participants are first-time offenders of misdemeanor crimes and have issues related to their service.About Armed Forces Chamber Community Development Corporation:The Armed Forces Chamber Community Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) Nevada non-profit organization whose mission is to provide programs, offer services and engage in other activities that promote and support community development for members of the Armed Forces and First Responders.The Armed Forces Chamber Community Development Corporation is the official nonprofit organization of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce, the 'Business Voice of Armed Forces Members' whose mission is to Advocate, Empower and Partner with businesses owned by members of the Armed Forces.Learn more online by visiting ArmedForcesCDC.org.