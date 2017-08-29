If Opportunity Knocks Use The Same Shoes, And Open Different Doors

Opportunity is knocking, delivered right to your doorstep today

Same Shoes Different Doors New Book

-- Doors are a gateway, a portal to opportunity, sometimes a secret passage to success.Author, Mr. Sukhjit Singh, walks through barriers of culture misconceptions and bias; challenging the fallacies of racism and prejudice, as he builds his future – unlocking every door to become a strong leader for social and civic inclusion.For those who face struggles, when dedication and hard work just will not do, Sukhjit's new book 'Same Shoes, Different Doors' is a framework to inspire it's reader to have the courage of the unknown, take risks, and give back to a community in which you may not believe will be reciprocated.'Same Shoes, Different Doors' are chronological stories of Sukhjit's journey as he navigates door-to-door as a new immigrant to Canada. His travelogue is published, defying the nuances of immigration and intimidating silence with his own words.In series, Sukhjit's candid and honest accounts describes how to persevere through Canadian realities – the difficult, the challenges, and the powerfully life changing experiences and beauty of multiculturalism.Dr. Amritpal S. Pannu, is on the Board of Directors at the Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada, he states;"I read the first chapter of your upcoming book with great curiosity and anticipation and truly was impressed by your eloquent writing and the passion you express for the Canadian way and everything else that Canada stands for. I can't wait to read the rest of the book when it comes out and I am sure it will be a great addition to our personal library as well as serve as a guide for future newcomers to this country we so appreciate and love as our home."Purchasing 'Same Shoes, Different Doors' you are also contributing $1 to the local volunteer centre in the region, in which the author lives. Orders are currently being accepted, through SukhforChange.ca for $14.99.'Same Shoes, Different Doors' is also now available on Amazon.ca###ABOUT THE AUTHORSukhjit Singh, a strong support of social and civic inclusion for immigrants and refugees in Canada. He is a humanitarian that volunteers tirelessly in the community, as a liaison between organizations and the public; with strong passion to inform and improve the human condition - motivating people into action for their own personal success, wellness, happiness¸ and joy.QUICK FACTSRBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award:ADDITIONAL RESOURCESSukhforchange.caCONTACTSukhjit SinghPeel Region, Canada647-637-4676sukhjitahluwalia@gmail.com