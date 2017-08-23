 
SHEEN Magazine's "Fashion Innovators Awards" Honors Fashion Legends Ty Hunter and Shun Melson

 
 
FashionInnovators17NYC 8-29-2017
FashionInnovators17NYC 8-29-2017
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- New York, once again SHEEN Magazine returns to take over New York Fashion Week on September 10th.  Throughout the NYFW activities, SHEEN Magazine will host its "Fashion Innovators Awards" to salute and honor the biggest with the brightest pioneers of fashion and beauty. The 2015 inaugural event took place in historical Harlem with Model/Designer Bobby Roache' and Fashionista/Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily Claire Sulmers being awarded. This year tributes go to top fashion curators Ty Hunter and Shun Melson (and J. Bolin's book cover unveiling).  From the beginning this fashion affair attracted: celebrities, influencers, tastemakers, socialites, international media and consumers of ALL Things Fashion and Beauty.  Previous honorees have been:  Jessica White (Supermodel), Charlene Dance (Global Marketing Director of Strength of Nature), Dawn Norvell (Buyer of Multicultural Hair Care for Walmart), Bobby Roache (Fashion Designer and Model), and Dawn Norvell Claire Sulmers (Editor-In-Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily).  Co-Hosts Kimberly Chapman and Sammi Haynes of entertainment television show "SHEEN Talk Live" will be conducting "Celebrity" interviews on site.  Limited seating available for "A/B List Talent."  Please send  talent and media submissions to:  pr@sheenmagazine.com.  Venue:  Venue:  181 Lennox Avenue at 119th Street. New York-NY, 10026

The SHEEN Fashion Innovators Awards is sponsored by Mielle Organics.

###

SHEEN Magazine

SHEEN Magazine is a bi-monthly international publication that maintains (and grows) its influence by being on the forefront of entertainment, beauty, hair, fashion, lifestyle, culture, arts, trends and celebrity information. Although based in the south, SHEEN is the preeminent voice for news, techniques and products.  It is the guide taste-makers, innovators, early adopters and industry insiders go to obtain current (or new) paradigm shifts/patterns.  The publication seeks to cultivate, educate, and motivate its readers to a personal level of success and excellence.  SHEEN'S demographics: 89% women between 18-55 with an audience of over 600,000 and over 2.5 monthly views.  It can be purchased at:  Target, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble.  You can visit on-line at: www.sheenmagazine.com or via social media (Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram) at: @sheenmagazine.

SHEEN Talk Live

Sheen Talk Live is an online television show co-hosted by Mrs. Kimberly Chapman (Publisher of Sheen Magazine) and Mr. Sammi Haynes (Editor in Chief of Sheen).  Their discussions are a variety of current topics including (but not limited to):  entertainment, beauty, health, fashion and other topics.

Sheen's Magazine/"Sheen Talk Live/Talk Tuesdays" Previous Interviews:

Erica Campbell:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlGAG0k6ABM


Various Celebrities:  https://www.youtube.com/user/TheSheenMagazine/videos?view...

CONTACT INFORMATION

Sammi Haynes—Editor-In-Chief

SHEEN Magazine

www.sheenmagazine.com

Instagram: Sammihaynesinc

Kimberly Chapman—CEO/Publisher

SHEEN Magazine

www.sheenmagazine.com

Instagram:  @thatskimchapman

Jackie Bush—Publicist

SHEEN Magazine

www.sheenmagazine.com

Twitter and Instagram:  @GJJPR_

pr@sheemagazine.com

213.924.9204
