Demand for real-time trading education on the rise among self-directed investors
"We are getting a lot of inquiries from our clients – even those who have been long-term investors," said Chris Conway, Chief Market and Trading Strategist at Australian Stock Report.
"Investors are definitely wanting to be more self-directed. They want to make their own well-informed investment decisions rather than be following instructions on what to buy or sell," he added.
In response to this growing demand from investors, the Australian Stock Report has launched Real-Time Trading Workshops where attendees will learn proprietary trading strategies that can be used to trade stocks, currencies, indices, and commodities.
Conway added that while many traders and investors have knowledge about the markets, "What we're finding out is that many people need a structure for their trading,"
"They need the discipline and a solid trading plan. And that's what we are giving them in these workshops."
Based on the initial responses from workshop attendees, Conway said: "Traders and investors agree that when it comes to trading and investing in the markets, theory is good but practice is better."
Helen from Victoria, one of the attendees in a recent real-time trading workshop said: "I found the technical analysis workshop conducted by Australian Stock Report very worthwhile. It has helped me improve my stock selection as well as and more probably more important when to exit a stock,"
"And this has helped me a lot in minimising losses and not losing all my profits," she added.
The real-time trading workshops are being run by Chris Conway and Stuart McPhee, a private trader, best-selling author, and personal trading coach. Both have several decades of real trading experience that they can share with the attendees.
Traders and investors attending the workshops will learn:
· Actual and tested trading strategies for stocks, currencies, indices, and commodities
· How to trade the markets in real-time guided through the whole decision-making process
· How to scan and shortlist potential trading opportunities
· How to use important risk management rules that fit your trading strategy
According to Conway the hands-on style of the workshops makes it ideal for those who are looking to get started in the markets and would like to get more guidance.
It will also be helpful to traders who want to gain a behind-the-scenes look at how fundamental and technical tools can be used to beat the markets.
"And we are also getting many self-directed investors who are looking to discuss their own investment choices with us who have been in the markets for several decades now," Conway said.
The next Australian Stock Report real-time trading workshop will be on 22-23 September 2017. You can contact them to register at: http://www.australianstockreport.com.au/
