To Sit, or to Stand – Modern Working Methods Examined by Essex Bookkeepers Office Assistants
Sitting at a desk for hours on end has never been considered conducive to healthy working, but what is the alternative? Well according to research says Office Assistants, UK employees could benefit from standing desks and anti-fatigue mats.
So is it time for employers to start considering alternatives?
Office Assistants managing director Lynn Watons points out that sit-stand desks offer flexibility. "Employees can choose their preferred working posture depending on how they are feeling at the time. They can divide their working hours between sitting and standing, without risking injury or ill health through poor posture because their PC and documents are equally and perfectly accessible however they decide to work.
"The good thing about sit-stand desks is that they do not cover any more of any area than regular desks. They provide employers with the opportunity to promote healthier working practices, and a healthier workforce means reduced sickness absence and boosted productivity.
"Employers can choose from electric, gas lift or manual crank desks depending on budget and preference."
It should be considered that standing for long periods of time is probably just as unhealthy as sitting and could lead to issues such as back, neck and hip pain as well as swollen legs and vein problems due to pressures on the circulatory system. A balance is ideal, and this should be promoted through employee education.
Employees should therefore be advised to vary their sitting and standing periods as well as taking regular breaks away from their workstations and using a standing desk mat.
Standing desk mats have built-in anti-fatigue properties. They are made from high-density foam designed to support and cushion the user and encourage regular movement of the feet. Such movement helps activate the pumping of the veins which in turn boosts blood flow and alleviates the pain normally associated with standing for long periods.
"If you are considering ways of boosting employee health and comfort, it's well worth having a look at sit-stand desks," says Office Assistants.
Office Assistants offers bookkeeping services and much more to clients throughout the south east of England from their base in Rainham, Essex. For more information visit http://www.officeassistants.org.
