 
News By Tag
* Sit Stand Desks
* Standing Mats
* Modern Working Practices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rainham
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

To Sit, or to Stand – Modern Working Methods Examined by Essex Bookkeepers Office Assistants

Sitting at a desk for hours on end has never been considered conducive to healthy working, but what is the alternative? Well according to research says Office Assistants, UK employees could benefit from standing desks and anti-fatigue mats.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sit Stand Desks
Standing Mats
Modern Working Practices

Industry:
Business

Location:
Rainham - Essex - England

RAINHAM, England - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Working days are getting longer and breaks are getting shorter. Sitting down for hours without much movement can have a negative effect on health. It can lead to cardiovascular issues as well as diabetes. A British study undertaken in 1953 revealed that sitting continuously could contribute to health problems and more recent research from 2011 demonstrated that a 112 per cent increase resulted in the risk of diabetes and a 147 per cent increase in cardiovascular events were apparent between the shortest and longest sedentary periods.

So is it time for employers to start considering alternatives? Essex bookkeepers Office Assistants say yes, and point out that in Scandinavia, sit-stand desks are commonplace, with more than 90 per cent of PC-using office personnel making use of them. The benefits are said to be manifold.

Office Assistants managing director Lynn Watons points out that sit-stand desks offer flexibility. "Employees can choose their preferred working posture depending on how they are feeling at the time. They can divide their working hours between sitting and standing, without risking injury or ill health through poor posture because their PC and documents are equally and perfectly accessible however they decide to work.

"The good thing about sit-stand desks is that they do not cover any more of any area than regular desks. They provide employers with the opportunity to promote healthier working practices, and a healthier workforce means reduced sickness absence and boosted productivity.

"Employers can choose from electric, gas lift or manual crank desks depending on budget and preference."

It should be considered that standing for long periods of time is probably just as unhealthy as sitting and could lead to issues such as back, neck and hip pain as well as swollen legs and vein problems due to pressures on the circulatory system. A balance is ideal, and this should be promoted through employee education.

Employees should therefore be advised to vary their sitting and standing periods as well as taking regular breaks away from their workstations and using a standing desk mat.

Standing desk mats have built-in anti-fatigue properties. They are made from high-density foam designed to support and cushion the user and encourage regular movement of the feet. Such movement helps activate the pumping of the veins which in turn boosts blood flow and alleviates the pain normally associated with standing for long periods.

"If you are considering ways of boosting employee health and comfort, it's well worth having a look at sit-stand desks," says Office Assistants.

Office Assistants offers bookkeeping services and much more to clients throughout the south east of England from their base in Rainham, Essex. For more information visit http://www.officeassistants.org.

Media Contact
Lynn Watson
01708 524800
***@officeassistants.org
End
Source:
Email:***@officeassistants.org
Tags:Sit Stand Desks, Standing Mats, Modern Working Practices
Industry:Business
Location:Rainham - Essex - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Office Assistants PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share