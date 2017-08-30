 
Southern Ocean Chamber's September After Hours with David's Dream & Believe and the Daymark

Join the business community for a fantastic evening with great food and company while hearing the exciting updates from DD&B Cancer Foundation from 5 to 8pm at regional chamber's September 19 After Hours event.
 
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Head north after work on Tuesday, September 19 where you will get the perfect mix of conversation, autumn views and light bites for a meet and greet of great proportions. Taking place in Barnegat Light the event is hosted by Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce members Daymark and David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation.

The evening will feature a cash bar, sampling of Daymark's menu and a brief presentation from the DDBCF team. The presentation will include: updates on their mission of hope for families diagnosed with cancer, wellness services, youth groups, community partners and upcoming events like the popular Rocktoberfest and Shave the Date which will take place at The Arlington this year. The DDBCF team will also update everybody on a brand new event they have forged in partnership with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital called Hope Under the Sea that will take place this November at Adventure Aquarium featuring: Black-Tie Gala, WIP"s Big Daddy Graham, American Idol's Cara Samantha, Special Guests, Incredible Silent & Live Auction and Private Concert from G. Love & Special Sauce.

The After Hours will be held at the Daymark located at 404 Broadway in Barnegat Light on Tuesday September 19 from 5 to 8pm. The event is free with RSVP to Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce, but a $10 donation is suggested at the door. Reservations can be made by emailing info@sochamber.com , calling 609 494 7211 (tel:609%20494%207211) or by stopping into the chamber office at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom.

​David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that raises funds to provide financial assistance, services and hope to families primarily in New Jersey affected by a cancer diagnosis. Since it's inception in 2011, DDBCF have supported 900+ families with over $700,000 in grant donations with countless more receiving wellness services and emotional support​.
