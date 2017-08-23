 
Industry News





Findability Sciences opens new corporate office in Boston area

Expansion into new facility at Woburn, MA to meet growing demand of it's BigData and AI product, Findability Platform.
 
 
WOBURN, Mass. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Findability Sciences Inc., a leading BigData, Cognitive and AI solutions company announced today, that it has moved its corporate office and customer support center to a new and larger space in Woburn, Massachusetts. This move in to a state-of-art facility is to support its growing business and development activities.

The new corporate HQ is housed at TradeCenter 128, a flagship property offered by Cummings Properties and is the 2nd largest single building ever developed by Cummings Properties.

"We are very excited to relocate to TradeCenter 128, " said Anand Mahurkar, Founder & Chairman of Findability Sciences."Right now FS is actively recruiting and will be adding a number of positions at our Woburn location. This state-of-art facility will offer creative working space for existing and incoming talent" Mr. Mahurkar said while giving quick tour of the new facility to a select group of customers and partners.

"Tradecenter 128 is a perfect location for employees, customers and partners. It has some of the best facilities, ample of free parking, restaurants and an ecosystem for an innovative company like Findability Sciences to continue to grow" added Mr. Mahurkar. Findability Sciences is also creating new facilities in India and Japan to support its growing global business.

Findability Platform is flagship product of Findability Sciences, which connects internal, external, structured and unstructured data of its customer and provide cognitive and augmented intelligiance for businesses to get deeper insights in to thier businesses. For more information on Findability Sciences Inc., visit http://findabilitysciences.com and to learn more about Tradecenter 128 visit http://www.tradecenter128.com
