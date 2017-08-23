News By Tag
Explore The Power Of Imagination And Creativity With Storymakery, A Place Where Kids Become Authors
Kids Create And Publish Storybooks Using Their Own Fantasy And Kid-Friendly Technology
In four easy and fun steps, kids as young as three-years old can become published authors! Start by designing a character from a library of animals, monsters, mermaids, people and more. Next, walk through the Imagination Forest for story inspiration and work with our writers to build a story. Third, create illustrations from our library of images, and your own dedication and author bio. Finally, each book will be bound in either soft or hard cover for a keepsake that will last forever. Some of the in-store experiences Storymakery offers include:
- Do It Yourself ($20|$30): Whether choosing to use our Story Maker templates to fill in the blanks or typing your own story, use our self-publishing app to create your own storybook without support from the writing staff.
- Storytale Express ($35|$45): Build a character and work with our writers to build a story and pick up the finished book later. A great experience for pre-school children or when you are short on time. Approximately 25 minutes.
- Storytale Package ($55|$65): Work with our writers to create a story from start to finish, including illustrations, dedications and an author bio. Includes published book, a poster of the character and a creative writing journal. Approximately one hour and recommended for kids 5 and up.
- Imagination Kid Workshop ($97.50): A private lesson with a dedicated writer to write an in-depth story and design a book from start to finish. Includes a hardcover book, character poster, creative writing journal and a custom tee. Approximately two hours.
"At Storymakery we believe in cultivating imagination, creativity and education. A child's imagination has no limits and every child that steps into Storymakery is encouraged to explore every part of it," says Payal Kindiger, Founder and CEO of Storymakery. "Creative writing gives children an opportunity to express themselves, build skills and find their 'voice.'"
Along with the in-store experience, beautifully illustrated storybooks can be personalized online with a child's name, byline and a unique dedication; perfect for gifts. Can be shipped anywhere across US and Canada. Storymakery also offers birthday parties, Young Author writing camps, field trips and group outings.. Storymakery is located at the Irvine Spectrum at 825 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA. For more information on the Storymakery in-store experiences, personalized books, birthdays, field trips, and writing camps visit www.storymakery.com.
About Storymakery
Storymakery is the first self-publishing experience designed for kids and families located at the Irvine Spectrum. At Storymakery, kids have the opportunity to explore their creativity creating characters, writing stories and publishing their own books. While making both memories and stories that last a lifetime, Storymakery encourages kids to dig deep into their imaginations building their cognitive and writing skills. Storymakery offers in-store experiences with kid-friendly technology and an online option with fully illustrated fantasy stories that can be personalized with a child's name and a dedication. For more information on Storymakery, please visit www.storymakery.com.
