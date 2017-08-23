911 Restoration Continues to Grow, Expanding 4 New Locations In The Lake Tahoe Community

Now Serving a Fresh Start in Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Truckee

-- 911 Restoration - The Fresh Start Company is proudly announcing the expansion of4 new locations owned by brother and sister team, Chris and Dana. When your property becomes affected by a disaster, home and business owners need to have access to a reliable restoration company that they trust, and now those living in the Tahoe community can call any one of 911 Restoration's four new locations.The expansion covers Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Truckee, highlighting just how dedicated branch owners are to providing as many property owners as possible with the utmost customer care.Those living in the community can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that if by chance their living room becomes flooded or they discover a leak in their ceiling, they can simply call 911 Restorationand help will be at their door within 45 minutes.Chris and Dana both have always been eager to learn all the ins and outs of the restoration industry, and from running businesses at a very young age, they understand how important it is to make sure every individual feels well taken care of and satisfied with the work they provide.These siblings put a great emphasis on family, and at 911 Restoration they consider all of their customers part of the company's tribe. Making all of their clients feel comfortable and safe as soon as they get on the scene is always their number one priority. "We hope to be the company that our neighbors in Lake Tahoe choose as their trusted restoration team. Our goal is to be the positive in our community and provide a fresh start to as many people as possible," - Owner, Chris P.About The Company:911 Restoration is a residential and commercial restoration company founded in 2003 that provides a fresh start to homeowners and businesses that face disasters. We specialize in offering water damage restoration, mold removal, fire damage restoration, sewage backup cleanup and comprehensive disaster restoration services. This innovative company is always up-to-date on implementing the most advanced technologies and techniques to both residential and commercial spaces. With over 150 territories spread throughout the United States and Canada, 911 Restoration is always expanding and has plans to continue to steadily grow in order to offer assistance to as many homeowners and businesses as possible.