 
News By Tag
* Rabbi Stephen Fuchs
* Judaism
* Why the Kof?
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Hartford
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

West Hartford, CT Rabbi Establishes New Holiday

 
 
Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs
Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs has officially designated October 22 as Kof Awareness Day. The Hebrew month of Tishri has four major celebrations: Rosh HaShanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Simchat Torah. By contrast, the following month, Heshvan, has none. Perhaps this is one of the reasons it is known as "Mar Heshvan," meaning "Bitter Heshvan."

Fuchs explains, "This will be a special day to make ourselves aware of the wonderful implications of the Hebrew letter Kof and its power to help us incline toward the "holy" (Kadosh) in our lives."


Public Speaker and Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford, Stephen Fuchs is also the author of "What's in it for Me? Finding Ourselves in Biblical Narratives", "ToraHighlights," and most recently, "Why the Kof?" Getting the Best of Rabbi Fuchs." He has also published over one hundred articles, and has a new book coming out in the fall, titled, "Why Triple Chai? More of the Best of Rabbi Fuchs."

Beginning next month, Rabbi Fuchs will accept the pulpit at Bat Yam Temple of the Islands in Sanibel Island, FL.Bat Yam Temple of the Islands.

Learn more about Kof Awareness Day and Rabbi Fuchs at http://www.rabbifuchs.com/kof-awareness-day.html and https://www.brownielocks.com/october.html

Contact
Susan Marie Shuman
SusanWritesPrecise
***@susanshuman.org
End
Source:Stephen Fuchs, dba BIBNAR
Email:***@susanshuman.org Email Verified
Tags:Rabbi Stephen Fuchs, Judaism, Why the Kof?
Industry:Religion
Location:West Hartford - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SusanWritesPrecise News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share