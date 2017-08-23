News By Tag
West Hartford, CT Rabbi Establishes New Holiday
Fuchs explains, "This will be a special day to make ourselves aware of the wonderful implications of the Hebrew letter Kof and its power to help us incline toward the "holy" (Kadosh) in our lives."
Public Speaker and Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford, Stephen Fuchs is also the author of "What's in it for Me? Finding Ourselves in Biblical Narratives", "ToraHighlights,"
Beginning next month, Rabbi Fuchs will accept the pulpit at Bat Yam Temple of the Islands in Sanibel Island, FL.Bat Yam Temple of the Islands.
Learn more about Kof Awareness Day and Rabbi Fuchs at http://www.rabbifuchs.com/
