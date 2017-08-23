 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

Record 25 Chamberlain Hrdlicka Attorneys Named to US News - Best Lawyers in America

Attorneys Ranked in Construction, Litigation – Construction, Eminent Domain & Condemnation, Employee Benefits (ERISA), Government Relations, Immigration, Tax, Litigation and Controversy - Tax, and Trust & Estates Categories
 
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A record 25 attorneys with national law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America®. Selected attorneys span the firm's Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia and San Antonio offices and include attorneys with experience in the practice areas of construction law and construction litigation; eminent domain and condemnation law; employee benefits (ERISA) law; immigration law; tax law and tax litigation & controversy, as well as trusts & estates law.

"We are beyond proud to see a growing number of our attorneys from a variety of law practices consistently recognized by our peers, as we continue to provide our clients with expert counsel in all sectors of business and tax law," said Wayne Risoli, Chamberlain Hrdlicka managing shareholder.

The following Chamberlain Hrdlicka attorneys were included in the 2018 Best Lawyers rankings:

Atlanta
•David D. Aughtry – Tax Law, Litigation and Controversy - Tax
•Thomas E. Jones, Jr. - Trusts & Estates
•J. Scot Kirkpatrick – Trusts & Estates
•Nicholas S. Papleacos – Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
•Seth R. Price – Construction Law
•Hale E. Sheppard – Tax Law, Litigation and Controversy - Tax

Houston
•Lawrence M. Bass - Trusts & Estates
•Brett Berly – Trusts & Estates
•Larry Campagna - Litigation and Controversy - Tax
•George W. Connelly, Jr. - Litigation and Controversy - Tax
•Jack P. Eckels - Tax Law
•George A. Hrdlicka - Tax Law, Litigation and Controversy - Tax
•Stephen M. Mason – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
•Lawrence W. Sherlock -Litigation and Controversy - Tax
•Juan F. Vasquez, Jr. – Litigation and Controversy - Tax
•Kerry C. Williams - Construction Law, Litigation-Construction
•Peter D. Williamson -  Immigration Law

Philadelphia
•Philip Karter – Litigation and Controversy - Tax
•Kenneth Trujillo – Commercial Litigation
•Veronica Saltz Turner – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
•Stewart M. Weintraub - Tax Law, Litigation and Controversy - Tax

San Antonio
•William H. Lester, Jr. – Tax Law
•Charles J. Muller -  Tax Law
•Joshua A. Sutin – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
•Jaime Vasquez – TLitigation and Controversy - Tax

About Best Lawyers

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Over 79,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and we have received more than 12 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2016 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 6.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

About Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm offers corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law. Learn more at http://www.chamberlainlaw.com

