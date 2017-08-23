News By Tag
Chicago Best Matrimonial Lawyer James Hagler on CAN-TV
Attorney Hagler has made countless families whole by reuniting fathers with their children throughout our nation and has litigated life changing international child abductions cases from countries across the world. His clients can sleep soundly at night knowing atty. James Hagler will never stop fighting for their families. He proudly served in the Illinois National Guard as a Sergeant First Class and he is a tireless advocate for military dads and their children.
Hagler is humbled to be a multiple recipient of the Award of Merit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and has been named a Chicago Best Lawyer and Illinois Super Lawyer. He was awarded the 2017 Father of The Year Award and was personally thanked by President Obama for his tireless work in assisting poverty-stricken fathers to be involved with their children. James Hagler is well known by his peers in the legal community and by his clients as a relentless defender for fathers' rights and to children everywhere.
Chicago Counterpoint TV is broadcast live on CAN-TV's Channel 21. It is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. Viewers participation is strongly encouraged in all discussions on the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) website (www.fatherhood-
Chicago Counterpoint TV's host Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio and is the country's leading authority on fathers' rights. Leving pioneered the Fathers' Rights Movement more than 30 years ago when he discovered a gap in the judicial system. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which provides parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving has worked his entire professional life promoting the importance of paternal involvement and fatherhood. He spearheaded the amicus brief in the Elian Gonzalez international custody case and helped reunite 6-year-old Gonzalez with his father in Cuba.
