William F. Maier Retiring From Advertising Agency He Founded in 1971
Succession plan creates Executive Team from current employees to carry on Maier True Communication service to clients, commitment to digital and ongoing growth.
"I can't imagine a more gratifying career than I've had," Maier said. "The relationships I've developed with clients and employees have resulted in lifelong friendships. It's been a thrill helping our industry change dramatically over four-plus decades. I feel truly blessed. But now it's time to spend more time with my wife, children and grandchildren. I expect that to be even more gratifying."
The agency's operation is transferring to an executive team of President I. Todd Russell, Executive Vice President of Creative Rick Mellon, and Executive Vice President of Finance Laura Kennedy. The Management Team is rounded out by Vice President & Strategic Lead John Cook and Vice President of Creative & Technology Bryan Johnson.
"We can't thank Bill enough for the leadership, results-focused guidance and stability he's provided throughout his tenure," Russell said. "We plan to continue his dedication by providing clients with leading-edge strategic marketing solutions that advance their brands and businesses with efficacy."
The agency (http://www.maier.com) has experienced significant growth over the past several years. "We're seeing the results of focusing on closer customer relationships, evolving customer needs and the opportunities of emerging technologies,"
Customers will notice no change in their relationship with the company. All other staff and all contact information remain the same.
Contact: John Cook
860-470-3128
john@maier.com
